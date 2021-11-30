Ekaterina Novikova, also known as Killer Katrin, is a social media influencer and a lingerie model. She is famous for posting bold and hot photos on her social media accounts. She is even considered one of the rising Instagram models since she has more than 1 million followers.

Ekaterina Novikova’s Bio

A Quick Look back on Her Life

Novikova was born in Russia, on May 13, 1995. She is a Taurus; maybe this explains why she is very hardworking, ambitious, and determined.

The young model started her career when she was young. She came into the spotlight after her videos and photos went viral on social media. She also has accounts on Patreon.com and Onlyfans.com. She is active on Twitter and Instagram.

The whereabouts or names of both her parents and siblings are still not open to the public. In addition, she is of white ethnicity and has Russian nationality. She did not reveal anything about her religion.

Educational Background

There is not much information regarding her alma mater.

Career and More

The model is known for the social media username, Killer Katrin. She is famous for having a fantastic personality, being beautiful, and being cute.

She is still single, which makes her more attractive to men who dream of dating her. She loves to frequently post her excellent snapshots, selfies, modeling photos, lifestyle, and the like.

Among the motives individuals visit her social media accounts is because Katrin is uploading nude photographs despite Instagram’s policy on no-nude photos.

This bombshell has collaborated with superior products and brands, namely SuicideGirls. She is also in magazines and joined campaigns about fitness and fashion.

Moreover, Novikova is considered a fitness freak since she always takes care of her body and makes sure she is fit and healthy. She frequents the gym to maintain her perfect bikini body, where she does intense workouts. She is also very conscious of the food she consumes which is why she only eats fresh and healthy foods, strictly avoiding junk food.

She is around 5’ft and 6’inches tall, and her weight is around 55 kgs. Her body measurements are Bust-34 inches, Waist-26 inches, and Hips-34 inches. Her eyes are black, and she has blonde hair. Katrin has a fair complexion that matches her attractive curvy build. Thus, she was called Killer Katrin.

She is an occasional alcohol drinker, but she does not smoke. Also, the beautiful model is a devoted nature lover. Her favorite hobbies include traveling, maybe because she loves nature, and she is passionate about modeling.

Income

Ekaterina Novikova’s net worth is roughly $1 to $5 million. Katrin is young, brilliant, gorgeous, and hardworking. Hence, there is no doubt she will make a lot of money in her modeling career. Though, based on her social media presence, people can tell that she lives quite an extravagant lifestyle.