A water bottle bong is a smoking device made from a plastic water bottle and foil. It is not intended for regular or repeated use because it can create dangerous plastic fumes when heated and melted. To make a water bottle bong, find a plastic bottle with the mouthpiece removed. Punch holes in the bottle cap, then use tin foil to mold it into a bowl shape.

Plastic

Despite the stereotype of brain-dead stoners, cannabis enthusiasts are ingenious. One of the best examples is the water bottle bong, a makeshift smoking device that can be used in a pinch when there’s no other option. To make a water bottle bong, find a standard-sized plastic water or soda bottle that’s empty and clean. A 17-ounce bottle works best. Cut a hole in the bottom of the bottle that’s the same size as the downstem and bowl. Make sure the hole is deep enough to fit a pen shaft inside. Add a downstem and bowl to the hole you’ve made, then seal the cap. Pack a piece of foil (ideally tin) in the cap to create a stand-alone bowl. Use the pen shaft as a carb and inhale through the mouthpiece, forcing the smoke through the downstem and into your lungs. The water catches the smoke, cooling it as it enters your respiratory system.

Glass

This classic glass water bottle bong is easy to use and a good choice for new smokers. A built-in percolator filters and cools the smoke before it enters your lungs, providing smooth, clean smoking.

Using scissors, a razor blade, or a knife, cut a hole in the side of your glass bottle about an inch below where the neck part meets the body. It will be the carb hole. Make the hole big enough to fit the downstem but not so large that the glass is weakened. Use a pin or needle to create another small hole on the opposite side of your bottle. It will be the carb hole and should be about the size of a pencil eraser point. Plug these holes with silly putty or glue (superglue works, too). Then assemble your bong and fill it with water. It will help maintain an airtight seal and prevent water from leaking out of the carb hole when smoking.

Metal

Water bottle bongs, or gravity bongs, are a convenient and discreet way to smoke on the go. They are designed to be taken out on hikes, concerts, and other adventures where a larger, bulkier pipe would draw more attention to the user. These pipes are built from sturdy, BPA-free Tritan and can withstand drops that would decimate a glass bong. They come with a ceramic bowl and a long downstream disguised as a straw. They are a fantastic option for individuals looking for something tiny and portable because they are simple to clean and have a compact design. They also feature markings on the side of the bottle to indicate water levels, so users can easily see how much they have left to smoke.

Other Materials

