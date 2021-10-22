Tayy Lavie is an American model and social media influencer known for her revealing content. Born in the United States as Taylor Lavie, little is known about her personal background before becoming a model and eventually becoming an emerging adult content creator in OnlyFans.

Tayy Lavie’s Bio

There are conflicting claims on her personal details. Based on available information, she is likely around 23 to 24 years of age. Some articles state that her birthday is on February 11, 1998, while others claim it is February 11, 1997. There are also claims that she has a good educational background and that she comes from a well-to-do family. Nonetheless, Tayy Lavie is one of America’s millennial young adult models with a solid social media presence.

Social Media Presence

As of October 2021, she has amassed 1.6 million followers on the popular photo-sharing social media site, Instagram. She has close to 50 thousand followers on Twitter and 104 thousand followers on TikTok.

She also has an emerging presence in the game streaming platform, Twitch. Known for her adult content, she has an account in OnlyFans where she posts sexy content for her paying supporters. Being a model, her body measurements are available online. It is reported that she has a height of 170 cm (5 feet 6 inches), a 28-inch waist, and a bust size of 34 (US size).

Being a TikTok content creator she also honed her dancing skills – mostly suggestive moves. Her suggestive posts are also a key factor in propelling her to become a viral star. On one occasion, where Tayy was in Illinois for a family vacation, her Instagram post showing a piece of butter melting on her impressive cleavage, immediately garnered thousands of likes. The next day, a superfan made an unsolicited offer of $15,000 to buy the piece of butter, which Tayy later accepted. The said money was donated to random people at a shopping mall soon after.

Daring Moves

Early in 2021, Tayy was at a local Home Depot hardware store when she posted a short video of her flashing her sweatshirt to show her lingerie-covered breasts, on Instagram. This is not her first video of her flashing her body in public.

While her hobby may be a bit controversial, her assets and charm allow her to garner followers on Instagram, as easy as catching fish in a barrel. Due to her young age, she still can do much more and become even more renowned.