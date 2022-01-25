The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a new normal for the business world, especially tourism. Many destinations have only started to open their doors for limited numbers, and several tourism business leaders have opted out or downgraded services to meet the low demand. More danger looms over the industry as the scare of Omnicron and other variants continues to surge, but there may be some good news.

While tourists deal with the pandemic’s limitations, many businesses have access to several resources to leverage for profit and growth. Knowing the right business tools to use can be a great option for tour businesses of all sizes. Here are some valuable tools to help your tour business.

Accounting Tool

Good accounting is vital to all other stakeholders of your tour business, which means you need regular cash flow to keep services moving and consistent investment to solidify your financial planning, whether you’re a one-person tour agent or a mid-sized firm. You need to monitor your finances regularly, produce financial statements, and present investors with enough reasons to stick with you for efficient accounting.

Achieving accounting efficiency with a manual process can be daunting. Today, many businesses use digital tools with financial automation features to initiate tourism projects, manage the project’s finances, and monitor the close process. Financial close automation features leverage financial data to review budgets, financial reports, and other detailed information of your project. This can make it easy for your finance to assess tour projects spending, ensuring value for money across all business units.

Booking Tool

The tourism sector has evolved dramatically, and many tour businesses have adopted several strategies to improve tour bookings and sales. Many activity operators also use multiple digital channels to enhance the visibility of their services and direct sales. Many also publish a particular tour’s itinerary on their Twitter with a link that takes customers to your website’s booking page.

While this is a good idea, it’s best to keep in mind that today’s customers prefer to access all offerings in-app and may be reluctant to switch between platforms to perform an action. So, using the booking software affords you a one-stop-shop to manage all direct bookings. That way, customers can book your service conveniently from their preferred platforms.

CRM Tool

Customer service is vital, especially in the activities industry where there are many human interactions. Tourists always want to find out dates for specific tours or tell you which itinerary needs tweaking. This is why it’s vital to prioritize customer service. Investing in an efficient customer relationship management (CRM) tool is a good idea, and many CRM tools exist for tour businesses of all sizes to improve customer service results. Omnichannel contact centers, for instance, are a perfect example.

Business Intellgience Tool

Data has become an essential component for businesses today, but how do tour operators benefit from efficient data management?

Tour operators already produce large volumes of data. Still, the real challenge isn’t data discovery but analytics, hence why many businesses opt for tools like Google Analytics to better understand their website’s data and plan ahead. However, as businesses leverage data from different data sources, Google Analytics isn’t enough as it only offers insights from your website. That’s where business intelligence (BI) comes in handy.

Business intelligence tools can help you turn data into real-time insights for data-driven decisions. In 2019, 64 percent of businesses reported that BI systems ramped up operations, and about 56 percent also believe BI systems can help them make faster data-driven decisions.

Generally, the business world has moved to an abundant world of digital tools and resources for business success. Now more than ever, these useful tools have become essential for tour businesses seeking to thrive despite the many setbacks presented by the pandemic.