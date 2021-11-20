Valentina Victoria is a well-known Youtuber, model, fitness enthusiast, and social media influencer from the United States. She became well-known among her fans due to the photographs she uploaded on her various social media sites. She also has a popular YouTube channel with a large following. She was born in the United States in 1993. She is a 28-year-old woman. She is currently based in Los Angeles, California.

She, primarily, posts about clothing hauls, workout routines, and other fashion-related topics. Her Instagram account has a large number of likes and followers.

Valentina Victoria’s Bio

Valentina Victoria was born in the United States to her parents, in 1993. Before entering college, she attended a high school which was located in her hometown.

Valentina holds a degree from a reputable University, but she wishes to keep her life story private since entering the fashion world. As a white Caucasian, she was born into a Christian family. Victoria holds American citizenship. She is a stunning young lady who possesses a great personality.

Personal life

Valentina Victoria has kept her personal life completely private. Her current dating status is similarly unknown. She is, however, still single, according to sources. She has started posting sensual photographs on her social media pages.

Valentina continues to receive positive feedback in her comments section. As a result, Victoria has remained free of rumors and controversies. She is in charge of maintaining her privacy.

Body measurement

Valentina Victoria has maintained her physical shape as a model and fitness lover. She is also 5 feet 5 inches tall, which is ideal. She also weighs roughly 53 kilograms. Her eyes are brown, and her hair is light brown. She has, undoubtedly, maintained her physical structure and eaten a healthy diet.

Career

On February 17, 2020, she debuted on a video-sharing app (YouTube) with her very first video, and 382+K people have seen the video. Valentina Victoria’s sixth video (released on 2020, March 30, has over 2.1 million views), was the first one to exceed 1 million views.

AvidLove, Honey Birdette, Adam and Eve, MarieMur, Noviar, Fashion Nova, Amazon, Lulu, BeBe, Riseado, Shein, and Zaful are just a few of the well-known brands with which she collaborates. Thongs, bikinis, mini dresses, lingerie, bodysuits, pants, leggings, swimwear, and much more are all available in haul videos.

4.9+ million people have viewed one of the videos, which was placed on the site on August 03, 2020. Her video, which was dubbed, “Secretary Try-On Haul,” became YouTube’s third most-watched video with more than 4.8 million views.

Her most popular videos include “Fall Mini Dresses Try on the Haul” (4.5+ million views), “Mini Dresses and Heels Try On the Haul,” Part 2 (4.4+ million views), “Office Skirts and Shirts Haul” (4.1+ million views), “Stretching for the Bridge Routine” (3.7+ million views), and more.

Net Worth

Valentina Victoria has an estimated net worth of more than $800,000. She owns three fancy automobiles and a home in Los Angeles. She earns money from AdSense, Onlyfan Subscriptions, and YouTube, in addition to modeling and sponsorships.

Facts about Valentina Victoria

As of July 27, 2021, her Instagram page is still very new, with only 37 postings.

She has garnered more than 24.3K followers in a span of a few months by engaging her fans through publishing sexual photographs on the network.

Her Instagram account, valentinavictoriayt, was established on March 10, 2020.

The majority of the videos on Valentina Victoria’s YouTube channel are fashion hauls and workout videos.

Among her all-time favorite companies is Victoria’s Secret, and she aspires to work for the company one day.

Valentine Victoria’s official TikTok account, @valentinavictoria15, as well as Instagram and YouTube, have big followings.

The most popular video on TikTok has 2.4 million views.

Valentina created her Twitter account in 2020 February, and it currently has over 20.8 thousand followers.

Victoria also flaunts her attractiveness on the Onlyfans account, which costs $12.99 per month (subscription amount).

Conclusion

Valentina tries to stay away from overly processed foods and limits her sugar and salt intake. She is an intuitive foodie who doesn’t keep track of her calories. Yoga and other workouts have made her physique extraordinarily flexible. She has never spoken openly about her plastic surgery operations on the Internet, although she does get lip fillers to improve her already gorgeous lips.

Valentina joined Instagram on March 10, 2020, and she has accumulated over 167 million views. On her YouTube channel, she uploads videos that show her doing some workout routines and trying on hauls.