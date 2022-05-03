Websites are no longer a luxury; they’re now a necessity for businesses in nearly all industries in order to remain competitive. That said, having a website is only half the battle. In order for your website to be effective, it must also be user-friendly. After all, what good is a website if potential customers can’t figure out how to use it or navigate it easily?

Here are 17 ways you can make your website more user-friendly – Tommy Shek:

1. Keep the design simple:

Too much clutter can be overwhelming and off-putting for users. Keep the design of your website clean and simple for the best user experience.

2. Use easy to read fonts:

Again, you don’t want to overwhelm users with too much information at once. Use easy-to-read fonts and break up text into smaller paragraphs or bullet points to make it more digestible.

3. Use contrasting colors:

This will help make sure that your website is easily navigable and that users can find what they’re looking for quickly and easily.

4. Make sure your website is responsive:

In other words, make sure it looks good on all devices (desktop, laptop, tablet, smartphone, etc.). More and more people are using their mobile devices to access the internet, so it’s important to make sure your website is optimized for them.

5. Include a search bar:

This will allow users to quickly and easily find what they’re looking for on your website without having to click through each individual page.

6. Use high-quality visuals:

This includes both photos and videos. High-quality visuals help to make your website more engaging and can also help explain complex concepts more clearly says Tommy Shek.

7. Make sure your website loads quickly:

No one wants to wait around for a slow website to load. If your website takes too long to load, users are likely to click away before it even finishes loading.

8. Use clear and concise CTAs:

Your call-to-action should be clear and concise so that users know exactly what you want them to do. For example, if you want them to sign up for your newsletter, make sure the CTA says “sign up for our newsletter” rather than just “subscribe.”

9. Include customer testimonials:

Customer testimonials are a great way to build trust with potential customers and show them that your product or service is worth their time and money.

10. Make it easy to contact you:

Include your contact information in an easily accessible place on your website so that users can get in touch with you if they need to.

11. Use social proof:

Social proof is essentially when you show potential customers that other people have used your product or service and liked it. This can be in the form of customer testimonials (as mentioned above), social media reviews, or even press mentions.

12. Include a FAQ section:

This will help answer any questions that users might have about your product or service before they make a purchase.

13. Make sure your website is secure:

Include an SSL certificate to ensure that all information submitted on your website is encrypted and secure. This is especially important if you have an e-commerce website where users are required to input their financial information.

14. Use engaging visuals:

As mentioned before, visuals are a great way to make your website more engaging. But beyond just using high-quality photos and videos, you should also consider using infographics, charts, and other types of visuals to break up text and make complex concepts more understandable.

15. Use an easy to navigate menu:

Your menu should be clear and concise so that users can easily find what they’re looking for. Drop-down menus are often a good solution for this.

16. Make sure your website is accessible:

This includes both physical accessibility (for those with disabilities) and digital accessibility (for those using screen readers).

17. Test your website:

Before you launch your website, be sure to test it out to ensure that everything is working properly. This includes testing all forms, links, and images.

Conclusion:

By following the tips above, you can create a website that is both user-friendly and engaging. By doing so, you’ll be more likely to convert potential customers into actual customers.