Did you know that each year nearly 740,000 immigrants are granted green cards?

Being a citizen of the US has many benefits. But people often wonder if there is a difference between citizenship and permanent residency.

If you would like to live in the States, we have created this article to help you understand the differences between citizenship vs permanent residency.

What is Permanent Residency

Permanent resident status is granted to non-citizens which allows them to live and work in a country on a long-term basis. The following are the privileges that you can enjoy as a permanent resident.

Long-Term Residence

One of the best things about having legal residency is being able to stay in the country forever. A permanent residency usually doesn’t have an end date like temporary visas do. This lets people build their lives in the host country without worrying all the time that their legal status will expire.

Path to Citizenship

The process of becoming a full citizen of a country, which is also called “naturalization,” is the process by which permanent residents become full citizens of a country. This may involve meeting specific residency requirements and demonstrating integration into society.

For more information on this journey, you can read this article on legalizing your status. It’s important to note that the path to citizenship varies by country.

No Voting Rights

One of the many distinctions when comparing citizenship vs permanent residency is that permanent residents do not usually have the right to vote in national elections or hold certain public offices.

What is Citizenship

Citizenship is the legal status of belonging to a specific country or nation. The following important points outline what citizens are entitled to:

Rights and Privileges

Voting in national and local elections is a basic right of all citizens. This gives them a chance to help shape their country’s government and policies.

They don’t need special licenses to work or live anywhere in their country, which helps them move up in the job market. They also usually have the right to government-provided social benefits. This includes health care, education, and social welfare programs.

Passport

A passport is a very important document that each country gives to its people. It can be used as both a travel document and a form of identification. It is very important for traveling around the world, representing your country abroad, and personal identification.

Allegiance and Responsibility

Citizens show their allegiance to their country by acting in ways that help the country as a whole. Most of the time, this patriotism means respecting national symbols like the flag and anthem.

Most citizens have to pay taxes. This makes sure that the country can give its people the benefits they need.

People are also urged to get involved in civic and neighborhood issues. This could mean going to town hall meetings, helping out with local projects, and trying to solve problems in society.

