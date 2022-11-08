Are you planning your two-day trip to Paris and unsure where to begin? Take advantage of this step-by-step guide packed with valuable tips and ideas to assist you with planning your trip.

Day 1: Tuileries, Louvre and Sainte Chapelle

Tuileries

The Tuilleries Palace was the most sought-after address in Paris where monarchs resided, beginning with King Louis XIV to Napoleon III.

That was before the socialist radical group known as the Paris Commune burnt it under their leadership in 1871.

Although the palace may be gone (there are rumors of a rebuild). The garden close to the Seine is accessible to visitors.

The meticulously designed garden is breathtaking and a favorite area for visitors and locals alike.

Louvre

The notion of the Louvre as an art gallery is underwhelming. Its massive size and extensive collection make it a comprehensive institution with the most famous names in artistic circles.

It’s the most frequented art gallery worldwide, with more than 7 million art lovers (and the majority of total newbies) every year.

The most famous Louvre painting requires no introduction. It’s the mysterious Mona Lisa.

Sainte Chapelle

Sainte Chapelle has a solid claim to being one of the most popular places in the Ile de la Cite and definitely among the most impressive.

It was once an official chapel constructed around the end of the early 13th Century in the Palais de la Cite, which was the first palace of the royal family in Paris.

Most of the palace was damaged, but the Sainte Chapelle remains with its stunning stained-glass windows.

Overall, they portray more than 1,000 scenes from both The Old and the New Testaments and are stunning in their color.

In reality, there are many things that you must visit when you visit Paris, including Sainte Chapelle, which is among the most famous.

Day 2: Disneyland Paris, Musee D’Orsay, and Eiffel Tower

Disneyland Paris

Many words describe the splendor of Disneyland Paris. However, the one that is easily on top of my mind is Magical.

Step into this fantasy world is like entering your fairytale, surrounded by magical elements everywhere you turn.

From the beautiful songs to the beautifully costumed characters, the stunning display, and of course Mickey, the entire show flows together to create a fantastic spectacle!

Before you go to Disneyland Paris, be sure you’ve already bought the Disneyland tickets to avoid waiting in line. Don’t purchase tickets at the time of the trip as they are usually more expensive.

Musee D’Orsay

Paris has enough museums, and it is possible to spend the rest of your life exploring them. However, the Musee Orsay is a must when visiting places in Paris within two days.

The collection includes all types of Western Art from 1848 until 1914. But the impressionist portion is the most famous for well-founded reasons.

The art is so stunning that you might be forgiven for overlooking the museum’s splendor.

In addition to its adored collection, the Musee of Orsay is also known to be an architectural marvel.

It’s situated within an older train station that has transformed to appear like a lavish palace. You can trust the Parisians to make everything look stunning.

Eiffel Tower

The night before your 2 days Paris Itinerary ends, go to the Eiffel Tower to enjoy a “grand finale” in the City of Light! Go up towards the Eiffel Tower’s top and enjoy the sunset over Paris.

The engineer Gustave Eiffel created Eiffel Tower. It’s always breathtaking, but it’s amazing to behold when the golden floodlights go on at night. Once the Tour Eiffel is lit, it will shine for five minutes every hour. Make sure you check your watch so that you can catch the following!