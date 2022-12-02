It’s an adventure to move house. You are going to somewhere new where you can start fresh, or make more memories with the people you love. You might be moving near to where you currently live, or perhaps you’re moving to an entirely new state, or even a new country. No matter what it is, although there will be some sad emotions involved, there will be mainly happy ones.

However, whatever your reasons for moving or your feelings about it, you’ll probably find yourself feeling stressed as well. Moving is hard work and it isn’t a process that most people undergo too often, which makes it even harder. If you can prepare as much as possible before you start, the move will go a lot more smoothly. Read on to find out what you can do to help yourself when you’re moving home.

Declutter

Everyone builds up clutter through the years, and the longer you’ve lived in a property, the more clutter there will be. Therefore, it makes sense to declutter your home as much as possible before you move so that you aren’t packing and moving unnecessary items. Think about the last time you moved; it’s highly likely you’ll still have boxes of your belongings in your attic or basement that you never opened, yet came with you from home to home. You can start with these and dispose of them.

Next, take each room and carefully go through everything in it. If there is anything you no longer want or need, it’s time to sell it, give it away, or donate it. If you can’t do anything else with it, it’s time to throw it in the trash. In this way, you’ll only be taking the items you truly want and need with you, which will make it easier to pack, transport, and unpack once you arrive.

Book The Movers

There are many tasks you can do by yourself when you are moving house, but one area that it always makes sense to get professionals to assist with is the physical aspect of moving. Rather than struggling with heavy furniture and boxes and having to hire a van and ask family and friends to help you, if you hire a professional team of movers, you’ll have the job done quickly and smoothly and the stress of the situation will be much less.

Plus, if you have more unique items, such as musical instruments or very fragile objects, you’ll want the experts to move them for you. Expert piano movers will have many years of experience when it comes to transporting a piano to give you peace of mind.

Make A First Night Kit

You might start unpacking as soon as you arrive in your new place, but most people need a little break and they’ll probably start unpacking the next day. Because of this, it’s a good idea to have a first night kit ready so you can be comfortable until you start to unpack properly.

This kit could include:

A kettle and hot drinks

Pajamas

Toiletries

Charging devices

It depends on your personal preferences what you want to put into the kit, but packing it in advance and keeping it separate from the other boxes will help you hugely.