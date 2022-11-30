Cars are complex and things can easily go wrong. Even just a small fault in one area of your vehicle can impact its functionality and safety, so it’s important to get every minor problem in your car fixed as soon as possible.

Fixing minor issues as soon as you notice them prevents these issues from escalating into major problems further down the line. You can avoid costly and time-consuming vehicle repairs, and enjoy stress-free driving.

X Minor Car Issues to Resolve ASAP

It’s almost impossible to avoid the odd repair or replacement when you are a driver. However, some minor car issues are more concerning than others and should be addressed immediately before they worsen.

Here are three minor car faults to resolve as soon as you spot them.

1. Tire punctures

When there are nails, screws, and other sharp objects on the roads, they can get stuck in your vehicle’s tires when you drive over them. While you may not even notice this small puncture at first, your tire will slowly start to deflate as it loses air.

As your tire deflates, it loses pressure until it eventually becomes flat. Driving with a flat tire makes it harder for you to control your vehicle and increases the risk of road traffic accidents. Flat tires are also more prone to blowouts.

As soon as you notice one of your tires deflating, use a tire inflator to pump it back up to the correct pressure. Take your vehicle to a mechanic to resolve the puncture:

2. Clutch problems

If your clutch begins to feel loose or the hiring point is now further up the clutch pedal than it once was, it can make it harder for you to properly change gears. This may cause you to feel less in control of your vehicle.

The clutch is constantly being used as you’re driving around so it’s prone to wear and tear. Don’t forget to book regular car services and get the clutch replaced (if necessary) will prevent the issue from causing an accident on the roads.

To make your clutch last as long as possible, avoid sitting at red lights with the clutch down. Instead, put your car in neutral and keep your foot off the clutch pedal!

3. Shaking steering wheel

Although a shaky steering wheel might not seem like a serious problem, it indicates a deep issue in your vehicle. A shaky steering wheel is usually caused by faulty suspension or damaged wheel bearings.

It’s important to take action and fix this issue immediately as it can put your safety and the safety of other drivers at risk. Dodgy suspension or wheel bearings can cause your vehicle to veer to the side or become imbalanced.

A shaky steering wheel is easily fixed. Take your vehicle to a mechanic and they will identify the root cause of the issue and resolve it within the day. The solution is often something as simple as getting your wheels realigned.