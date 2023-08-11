Are you a dog lover who can’t wait to get away for adventures with your canine companions?

Wandering off in search of new discoveries is the life for us and for our dogs too! However, travelling in a car with our dogs isn’t just about playing and chit-chatting along the way, unfortunately. Like many states in America, we have to obey the laws that are put in place to keep us and our animals safe on the road.

To ensure that you’re fully compliant in your travels, you’ll need to ensure that your dog is wearing the right kind of k9 equipment.

That’s where we come in! Below, we’ll be detailing some of the must-have pieces of canine equipment that you’ll need to have on hand whilst you travel.

Let’s get this journey started!

1. Dog Goggles

When it comes to taking your dog travelling in a car, one essential piece of K9 equipment is Dog Goggles. Dog Goggles protect your pup’s eyes from debris and splashes of water that can be kicked up while driving. They provide clarity and comfortable protection in outdoor conditions.

They are designed to fit a pup’s face securely and allow your dog to see unobstructed despite environmental circumstances. Dog Goggles are made from non-slip material that holds up over time, and provides a degree of UV protection.

They also come in fun and unique styles, ensuring you can find something to suit your pup’s style! When travelling around, these are essential pieces of K9 equipment, allowing for a comfortable and visually enjoyable experience for both you and your pup.

2. Collapsible Dog Travel Bowl

Having a collapsible dog travel bowl when travelling in the car with your pup is a must-have piece of K9 car accessories for dogs. The collapsible bowl can easily fit in your backpack, making it convenient to have when you and your pup are on the go.

It is equipped with two pouches on the sides, perfect for carrying your pup’s treats and water. The bowl is made from durable, water-resistant materials that won’t leak or puncture, and also includes a clip that attaches it to your pup’s harness or backpack, so it never gets forgotten. The bowl is lightweight and easy to use.

3. Soft Dog Travel Crate

A soft dog travel crate is one of the must-have dog car accessories when travelling. This type of travel crate is made to keep your pet comfortable and safe while travelling, yet still having plenty of room to move around.

These travel crates are designed to conform to the shape of the car’s floor, so they won’t take up all of the leg room and are lightweight yet strong. They also have a mesh top and sides that allow great airflow, and some even have pockets for toys and treats. Many also come with a safety leash system that allows you to securely attach your pet’s crate to the car’s interior.

