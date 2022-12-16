Keeping your HVAC working correctly is one of the most important things you can do. In most situations, everything works fine, but something can easily go wrong and strain your system more than necessary.

And when around half of your power bill goes to heating and cooling already, you don’t want your bill to rise even more.

You can experience many HVAC problems that will cause your unit not to work correctly. Below are four of the most common HVAC issues homeowners will see.

1. Dirty Air Filters

A dirty air filter is one of the most common problems people face with their HVAC systems. The filter takes responsibility for filtering the small particles and debris that flows through your HVAC system. Over time, your filter gets clogged and doesn’t run as efficiently.

Unfortunately, it’s easy to forget a filter change. You’ll notice your HVAC starts working less efficiently when you do this. Be sure to check your filter at a minimum every three months to keep it running well.

2. Clogged Condensation Drain

Some HVAC units have issues in the summer because of humidity. The added moisture in the atmosphere causes condensation on the evaporator coils. That water drains into drainage pipes and flows outside your home.

However, algae can form in those pipes over time and cause buildup. This can cause drainage issues and eventually result in flooding. You must clear out this line occasionally to prevent this from happening.

3. Low Refrigerant

Your refrigerant is what your HVAC system uses to cool your air. It constantly runs through your system to cool air before it goes through your air ducts and into your rooms.

But refrigerant can disappear over time. Your system won’t be able to cool air properly when this happens, and it can cause more issues if you leave it unresolved. You’ll need to work with an HVAC company to get it replenished.

You may also have a refrigerant leak that causes this issue. These problems can be expensive to resolve if it’s a bad leak, so it’s sometimes better to replace your unit if it’s too old.

Click for Goodman electric furnaces to see some of your replacement options.

3. Bad Smells

Bad smells are a sign that you have severe issues with your HVAC system. It’s a closed system, so you should have zero smells.

One big reason you smell your HVAC is that something is burning. This often happens as a result of electrical issues.

It’s also possible to get musty smells with your HVAC system. This can be a sign of mold problems in your unit, meaning your indoor air quality isn’t good.

You’ll need to call HVAC care companies to diagnose and fix the issue.

Get Help When You Experience HVAC Problems

It’s not a great idea to ignore HVAC problems when you experience them. Yes, hiring a professional to look at your system will cost money, but you’ll spend even more money when your system fails and you need a new unit.

Be sure to understand the common HVAC issues people experience to know when to call in HVAC services. When you do, you’ll end up with a system that works more efficiently and lasts a long time.

