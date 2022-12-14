Sustainable food is a quickly growing trend and shows no signs of stopping. People are always looking for ways to create food that helps the earth and people. Sustainability is essential because it can help feed more people while giving back to the planet. Sustainable trends include new farming practices, lab-grown foods, and new ways of packaging foods. Here is more information on sustainable food trends you should know about if you want to become a savvy consumer.

1. Lab-Grown Meat

Lab-grown meats are shaking up the food industry since it does not require animals. Several companies, like Aleph Farms, use this new food technology to give people the meat they enjoy without keeping animals in pens. Instead of needing plant-based alternatives, lab-grown protein involves cultivating cells from live animals and making them into meat products. However, this technology is in the beginning stages, so it may take some time before lab-grown meat is widely available to consumers.

2. New Farming Practices

Vertical farming involves raising crops indoors and maximizing space by building up instead of out. It also utilizes technology like hydroponics and aeroponics. Farmers do not need soil or sunlight, making the technology beneficial because traditional farming techniques are fragile and susceptible to weather and pests.

Instead, vertical farming uses artificial intelligence to help control humidity and temperature. Plants and crops can now be grown in optimal conditions. Farmers do not have to worry about storms, droughts, or other unforeseen issues. This technology can help eliminate bad harvests and increase the amount of food. Vertical farming can reduce hunger worldwide, and farmers are starting to turn to this new technology.

3. New Food Packaging

Sustainable packaging and reducing one-use plastics are hot topics in the food technology sector. Along with reusable packaging, consumers may soon be able to check how sustainable and environmentally friendly their food is. Food packages may have a score that lets people know the environmental footprint of their food choice.

There are already some restaurants that allow you to check the sustainability of the ingredients in your food. Educating consumers on the impact of their food choices can help increase wise food decisions and help the planet.

4. Increase In Vegetable Usage

Increasing your vegetable intake can help with food sustainability. Vegetables are easy and fast to grow and do not have to go through the complicated steps required in the traditional meat industry. Chefs worldwide are taking notice of this sustainable food trend by using vegetables in new recipes and giving them unique flavors.

Instead of having vegetables be a side dish, chefs are getting creative and making them taste like the main dish by adding new spices and seasonings. If everyone eats more vegetables, there is a reduced need for meat.

Sustainable food is a trend that is not going away. You will start to see these trends become more prevalent and perhaps even notice new trends emerge. Consumers will become savvier as they choose what to eat. As food scientists and chefs discover new ways to create and cook food, consumers will see a change in the food industry.