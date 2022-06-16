When students think about business, they usually imagine themselves as the CEO of a large corporation. While that role is nice, there are many other positions that are also very interesting, fulfilling, and pay very well. To occupy such a position, you will likely need a business degree. In this article, we discuss 5 of the highest-paying business degrees you might want to consider in 2022.

Below is a list of some highest-paying business degrees. However, for a more comprehensive analysis, please read until the end.

Accounting.

Human Resource Management.

E-Commerce Management.

International Business.

Business Marketing.

The salaries that we’ll be mentioning in this article are based on 2021 data and can all be reviewed on the US Bureau of Labor Statistics website.

1. Accounting

Almost every industry in the world needs accountants for their daily operations. The job responsibilities of someone who studied accounting include preparing tax reports, billings, and general financial management. Students who decide to study this course can look forward to a diversified career. To work as an accountant/auditor, you would need at least a bachelor’s degree. After graduation, you can expect an average entry-level salary of about $77,250 a year.

2. Human Resource Management

This is another important part of how businesses operate. A Human Resource (HR) representative is responsible for recruiting, releasing, and retaining employees according to business needs. As a recruiter, you need to have an eye for talent and great negotiation skills — this also applies to staff retention. Also, you need to have patience, good speaking, and creative writing skills, so you need to start working on them. Getting a degree in this course is not easy, as there are many classes you will have to take. As a graduate, you can expect an annual salary of $62,290.

3. Finance Management 3. Finance Management

The description alone might make you feel like this degree is pretty easy. However, it requires a lot of time and effort to complete. Like with accounting, students are taught how to manage and track money. It also goes beyond this by teaching students how to make money and the best ways to invest it. A bachelor’s degree in this course is enough to let you work as a financial analyst, earning $80,000 a year.

4. International Business

If you have ever wondered how multinational corporations are able to function as they do, then a degree in international business might just be the thing for you. Most international business schools will ask you for a college application essay. It would need to be good for you to have the best chance of acceptance, so you might want to consider bestessay affordable, and top-quality essay writing services. In an international business course, you will learn about finance, global banking, and much more. There are various career paths for students who study for this degree, such as project manager and management analyst, with a salary of about $93,000 a year.

5. Business Marketing

Following the improvement of technology, marketing hasn’t been left behind and became more advanced. To be a good marketer, you can’t only know the product, but you must also understand the market. This is something many schools that offer this course teach their students, alongside economics, statistics, and human resource management. A degree in business marketing should be enough to work as a market research analyst, earning about $63,920 a year.

Final Thoughts

A business degree is the first step to entering the industry. Jobs in business and finance generally pay well, and you get the chance to work on interesting and important tasks. Also, you can try different roles, as there are a lot of job opportunities that require degrees in business.

Author’s Bio

Andrew Mazur is an accountant and writer. He likes to share his industry knowledge and experiences with his audience. Andrew’s aim is to help as many students as possible to make the best career plans.