Dozens of car companies are adding new electric vehicles to their lineup in the coming years. Powering your everyday vehicle with an ev charger can save time, effort and gas money. Here are five reasons to consider an electric vehicle for your next car purchase.

Ability To Charge at Home

EV charging stations are being built all over the country, but these public stations aren’t the only way to charge your vehicle. A Lectron battery charging cable in your garage can eliminate trips to the gas station along with hefty gas expenses.

When looking at at-home chargers for an electric vehicle, you have two broad options: a level one charger, or a level two charger. Also be sure to pick up a converter if you’re driving a Tesla, as they’re not compatible with standard chargers.

Level one chargers work the same way as a phone charger and can be plugged into any household outlet. Level two chargers are faster, making them a better choice for those who use an electric vehicle to commute 30 or more miles. Level two chargers require an electrician to install a more powerful outlet, but many EV owners find this a good trade-off.

Better for the Environment

Beyond your wallet, electric vehicles have a proven impact on the environment. They contribute less to carbon emissions and global warming, and they also don’t pollute the air like standard vehicles.

Switching to an electric car can improve the air quality in your local neighborhood as well as take pressure off of the world’s climate at large. Your neighbors may be inspired to make the change themselves once they see how your electric vehicle performs.

Saves Gas and Repair Money Over Time

Since you can never predict the price of gas, eliminate this expense altogether! If you’re worried that your electric bill will skyrocket to match, don’t be. Charging your EV at night often comes with lower rates, since it’s not a peak time for electricity use.

Qualifies for Tax Credits

The federal government gives out tax credits just for switching to an electric vehicle. If you qualify and own the vehicle, the multi-thousand-dollar credit goes to you. Lease prices will still be lower as the dealership will often pass the credit along. Lower-income households can qualify for additional incentives.

Drives Like a Dream

It’s a common misconception that electric vehicles are less powerful than gas-powered vehicles. While it’s true your electric engine won’t roar, this allows you to hear your companions and surroundings for a more pleasant and safer drive.

Decibels aren’t directly related to car performance. EVs accelerate faster than many standard cars and outmaneuver them in turns as well. Test out an EV, and you may be surprised at how it makes driving more enjoyable.

Electric vehicles aren’t a passing trend but are instead a smart and reliable mode of transportation for the modern world. With a Lectron battery charging cable, you can power your EV, aid the environment and stop wasting time running back and forth to the gas station.