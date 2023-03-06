Being involved in a truck accident can be highly stressful, both physically and emotionally. Truck accidents are becoming more common in the US. Even this January, a major truck collision in San Diego caused major injuries to the car driver and great inconvenience to others on the road. Following a severe truck accident, such as the one in San Diego, it is important to consult a lawyer. Truck accident lawyers in San Diego can help truck accident victims obtain fair compensation for their losses by filing a lawsuit.

According to the CDC, around 41,000 Americans have lost their lives in road accidents; these include accidents via cars, trucks, semi-trucks, etc. The number is high, meaning more than 110 people are killed in road accidents daily. And the number one reason is driver error; that is why it becomes essential that the company must hire competent drivers to ensure the utmost safety.

Below are some crucial points that every company must consider when hiring drivers.

Check Out the License

A truck hiring company must ensure that they check all the permits and licenses of the driver before hiring them. Selecting a driver without the proper qualification puts the company and the people on the road at risk. Truck drivers must have a commercial driver’s license to drive a vehicle legally. One might need additional certifications or licenses for different trucks and models.

Have Background Check

A trucking company must look for background checks to see if the driver was involved in any accidents, illegal activities, etc. They should check the following:

The past employment history

Check the criminal background

Drug/alcohol violation history

If the driver is found guilty of negligent driving, and if it comes out that the driver has an adverse driving history, then the lawyer can help you make your case stronger and get the required compensation.

Check For DOT Physical

The company should always ask the driver to have a physical examination. Driving a truck requires physical strength, so the drivers must be up to date with their physical state at the time of employment. If the driver is healthy, it ensures that the chances of accidents decrease.

Have an Understanding of The Tools

The driver must know the essential maintenance. There are chances of minor faults when one rides any automobile, but a competent motorist can handle the issue. The minor things you should check are tires, brakes, etc., which play a significant role and can avoid mishaps.

Should Be Aware of The Local Traffic Rules

Driving a truck is very different and challenging than driving a normal car. According to the FMCSA, if one looks at California statistics, this state is among the top 10 states in the country for the average truck crashes. There are some rules that every driver must follow to make sure that these numbers may go down. Drivers must be 18 years old if they want to be involved in intrastate trade or travel; commercial vehicle operators must also be at least 21 years old.

Also, the driver must have a CDL, and to get a CDL, drivers first have to obtain a commercial learner’s permit for at least fourteen days. A company must ensure the drivers have passed all the written, vision, and medical exams.

Conclusion

Summing up, when you are involved in a truck accident, your priority should be getting better. You should not worry about the next steps or think if you are going in the right step legally. You do not have to face this problem alone, as a competent lawyer ensures everything is in place. Also, hiring a skilled driver helps in decreasing truck-related accidents and ensuring the safety of everyone on the road.