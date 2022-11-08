After spending all your life going on similar kinds of holidays, are you looking to spice things up? Maybe take the reigns entirely in your hands and camp underneath the stars without leaving your ‘home’?

That is exactly the appeal that drove 9 million American households to own an RV. But renting an RV is a good start. You get to dip your feet in the water without drenching your whole body and figure out whether this RV thing is a good fit for you.

There are some things you need to keep in mind before renting an RV, though. So let’s get you prepared.

Know What You Want

The first thing to do is figure out what kind of RV you want to rent. There are many different sizes, from small RVs that can accommodate two people to large RVs that can sleep up to eight people comfortably. If you want a little more space for your trip, look for a larger RV with more amenities.

What kind of RV you want will also depend on the kind of trip you want to take and where your destination is. If you don’t have much experience with an RV before, it is better that you start with a short trip close by to get the hang of it. Ask for advice from experienced RV owners to figure out what would be best for you.

If you’re not confident about driving the RV, you can even get it delivered straight to your campsite and have an expert set it up. According to data from RVshare, 40% of their rentals in 2022 were such deliveries.

Rent From A Reputed Company

Renting an RV is a serious matter. Before you put down your hard-earned money, there are several things to consider. First and foremost, you must make sure that the rental company is reputable. If they’re not licensed, they probably won’t be around for long, and that could mean trouble for you if something goes wrong with the vehicle or its equipment.

You should also check out reviews and ratings so that you can see what others have said about their experience renting from this company. Don’t just go for the lowest price. Make sure you can actually trust the company you’re renting from. Enquire about their cancellation policy and whether or not they have RV rental insurance.

Also, check whether their insurance plan covers the rental period. It will ensure that you the much-needed peace of mind while living the RV life.

An average family of 4 saves somewhere between 21-64% of their travel cost by traveling in an RV compared to traditional vacations. Therefore, even if you have to pay a little extra to rent from a reputed company, it will more than make up for it during your journey.

Make Your Bookings In Advance

Much like any other travel-related business, RV rentals also have their peak seasons and off seasons. If you are planning a trip during the peak season, make sure you book your RV with plenty of time on your hands. This not only helps you secure your RV without hassle but might also let you get it for a lower price.

The same goes for campgrounds. RVs are too big just to park anywhere. You need to book your place in RV campgrounds well in advance unless you want to risk roaming around all over town in your mammoth of a vehicle.

Practice Makes Perfect

You probably already realize that driving an RV is nothing like driving your everyday car. The sheer weight and size of the vehicle make the handling completely different. If your RV weighs over 26,000 pounds, you’ll even need a commercial driving license to drive it.

But there is no need to be disheartened. It’s pretty easy once you get the hang of it. Just make sure you get enough practice before you set out on your road trip.

Pay special attention to breaking and turning. These are the two things that will trouble you the most. You’ll have to get used to slowing down before doing both unless you want to incur the wrath of Newtonian physics.

Don’t worry, though. Despite the initial learning curve that you have to overcome, RVs are actually safer than other vehicles. The average vehicle fatality rate is 1.48 deaths per 100 million vehicles. Whereas for RVs, the statistics are 0.44 deaths per 100 million vehicles.

You Have To Clean Your Own Waste

Cleaning up your own waste is a part of the much-coveted RV life that Hollywood doesn’t show. No matter how unpleasant it might seem, it’s hard to think of anything worse than a clogged-up toilet that stinks up your whole RV while on the road.

Think of it like getting used to outdoor toilets on your first camping trip. Seems like a bummer at first, but once you get used to it, you won’t even pay it a second thought.

Wear surgical gloves when you empty your toilets. Keep a set of nose plugs handy too. Remember that this RV will be your home for the duration of your trip. Therefore maintaining a general level of hygiene inside the vehicle is not only important for your health, but for your peace of mind too.

If you are looking for a vacation that is truly out of the ordinary, then renting an RV is the best idea. With so many options available and affordable prices, it’s easy to get overwhelmed with choices. But make sure you keep a cool head, do your research, and choose wisely before setting out on possibly the most magical journey of your life.