The consumer packaged goods (CPG) market is bursting with new ideas. As incredible as it might sound, around 30,000 new food products enter the market every year. That’s enough to fill an average-sized grocery store.

In such an overcrowded industry, it might seem impossible for a new recipe or brand to stand out. But with the right product and a winning food marketing plan, you can get your food flying off the shelves and into consumers’ carts.

Keep reading to learn our top four tips to help you with your food product launch!

Before you bring your product to the food industry, you’ll have to consider who you’re marketing to and where you’ll sell it. For example, while you might have only considered selling your gluten-free craft beer in grocery stores, you could find that farmers’ markets or specialty stores provide you with a more receptive audience.

Comply With the Necessary Regulations

Before you can sell your food products, you’ll need to comply with all the FDA regulations and standards for your product category. You should also be aware that for products labeled as “organic”, there are even more USDA standards that you’ll have to meet.

Test All Variables

Your new recipe might be delicious, but will you be able to scale up production once there’s more demand for it? Producing a few jars of sauce is one thing, but fulfilling orders for hundreds or even thousands of jars is a whole new ball game.

Before you test your capacity to produce in bulk, though, you’ll need to check how long your product can maintain its original quality and taste. After all, you want to be sure you can make good on your product’s proposed sell-by-date.

Prioritize Packaging

Everyone judges a book by its cover and customers will do the same with your product packaging. Whether you’re deciding on the best soda can colors or the most attractive frozen food packaging design, the outside of your product needs to reflect what’s inside.

If your product is an animal-shaped cookie, for example, you’ll want a fun, kid-friendly design. But if it’s a three-ingredient plant-based burger, you might want to go for something that conjures up ideas of nature and simplicity.

Focus on Food Marketing

Your target demographic, packaging preferences, and chosen stockists should all feed into the kind of food marketing campaign you want to create. Whether you’re trying to attract busy parents, vegans, or gym-goers, getting the message across to these customers is a vital ingredient for a successful new food product launch. And, while it can be expensive, an effective marketing campaign will soon pay off.

Bringing New Food Products to Market

There’s no doubt that bringing new food products to the already crowded market can be challenging.

But with these tips to guide you, it should be a lot easier to ensure that your new recipe becomes everyone’s favorite in no time.

Want more informative insights like this? Be sure to check out our other blog posts for all the latest on everything from sports betting to modern home lighting solutions.