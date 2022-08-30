Did you know that over one billion people worldwide have a disability? While some conditions are minor, others are severe enough. This makes it challenging for some disabled people to live their everyday life. Fortunately, almost all governments have programs that help and support disabled people.

On the other hand, qualifying for and receiving these benefits can be quite stressful and problematic. Sometimes, your disability claims can be denied completely. If this happens to you, hiring a long-term disability (LTD) lawyer is best. But how do you find the right one?

This article enumerates expert tips to help you search for the right LTD lawyer to represent you in your pursuit of disability benefits.

One of the best ways to find a good LTD lawyer is to ask people you know for recommendations. You can start with your family and friends and inquire if they know an excellent LTD lawyer who can help you with your case. You can use their recommendations to create a short list of potential LTD lawyers you can hire.

Meanwhile, if you’re acquainted with a lawyer or anyone in the legal industry who works in a different specialty, you can ask them for a referral. On the other hand, if your family lawyer cannot help you with disability cases, you can ask them to refer you to a reputable LTD lawyer they know or who works in the same law firm.

Search Online

If you or your network haven’t worked with a lawyer, searching online is the next step to finding one. This is one of the easiest ways to find a potential local LTD lawyer who can help you with your case.

A simple Google search can immediately provide you with a list of LTD lawyers in your area. For instance, if you try searching for a trustworthy LTD lawyer in Mississauga, Google will give you a list of reputable firms like Walter Law Group.

Always check Google reviews and a couple of review sites to check the reputation of each law firm you’re eyeing. It’s also a good idea to check the LTD lawyer’s website and social media pages to get a basic idea of their services and experience.

Choose A Lawyer With Local Experience

Disability laws, program regulations, and requirements vary significantly by region and state. Therefore, to ensure a higher success rate, you should choose a distinguished LTD lawyer with experience in your local area.

Local experience means the lawyer is more familiar with local regulations, processes, and even the court and presiding judges. Thus, they’re better equipped when preparing for a case if you decide to file a disability lawsuit.

Ask The Right Questions

Once you have a list of potential LTD lawyers to hire, you need a one-on-one consultation. To determine if they suit you, you should ask the right questions. If possible, make a list of essential questions to make good use of your consultation time.

Here are some of the questions you should ask:

Have you handled a case like mine?

Do you have specialized training in disability regulations and laws?

How much experience do you have with disability claims?

Are you familiar with my medical condition?

Do you handle appeal cases?

Can you help me qualify for other benefits?

How much is your fee?

Who will be handling my case?

How long does it take to resolve my disability claim?

During the consultation, the best LTD lawyer should be honest and upfront in answering your questions. Also, you’ll want to take notes to compare the interviews with each of your options.

Check The Firm’s Size

If you find an esteemed LTD lawyer working for a law firm, you need to consider the company’s size. Generally, the larger the firm, the more likely your disability case will be sidelined. This means that your case may not get the attention you need. Although this isn’t always the case, more prominent law firms tend to be in demand.

Thus, smaller firms or solo LTD lawyers can dedicate more time and effort to your case and ensure good communication throughout the process.

Takeaway

Hiring a reliable LTD lawyer can help you throughout the process of your disability claim—from filing or appealing to representing you in court. However, not all LTD lawyers are created equal. By following the tips mentioned above, you’re better equipped to find the best LTD lawyer who’ll fight for you and ensure you get the fair disability claim benefit you deserve.