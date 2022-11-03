Content is crucial to the growth of any business, blog, or website. So what are the different types of content that people enjoy? What drives results and is worth paying for, free or not?

This article will cover all these questions and more and hopefully provide insight into this exciting yet difficult subject.

Why Is Content Marketing So Useful?

The power of content marketing is clear. It’s a great way to connect with your audience and keep them engaged. Content is also a great way to build relationships with potential customers and find new people interested in your industry.

When it comes to building good SEO through content, working with a professional SEO company is a very cost-effective idea for companies of all sizes. If you’re considering making different types of content, here’s a quick overview of what you should consider.

1. Educational Content

The most important type of content that drives results is that which creates and educates. This should be the first step towards driving visitors and making them customers. It is educational and sharable; it will teach your audience about product features, benefits and usage, and anything else your visitor will need to know. The more resources you have to educate your audience, the more credibility you attach to your name. However, you want to ensure that it is high-quality and can easily accomplish your goal of being educational. Reaching out to professionals like clickintelligence.co.uk to see what your options are for content as well as many other SEO services.

2. Beginner Tips

Offering beginner tips to those who have no experience in their field of expertise or interest in that field at all is a great way to build up an audience and showcase yourself as an authority figure in your industry. These tips are great at teaching your visitors the basics of your product or service.

The benefit here is clear; it keeps your visitors engaged and happy to see you again. This type of content has a higher chance of converting or simply going viral if it’s good enough.

3. Inspiring Content

Use content creation to provide your audience with inspirational and thought-provoking content. It gives your visitors a nice break from mundane information by allowing you to sit back and relax while they read what you have written.

This is an effective way to engage your audience, especially if the content is very well-written, beautifully framed and/or has a clear message that ties in with your product or service.

4. Actionable Content

The key here is that you include actionable tips. A website should include features that will make people take a specific action with your product or service, such as free webinars, a free download guide, coupons and more.

Not only does this provide value to the visitors, but it allows you to get potential customers engaged by providing them with useful information to use daily in their company or personal lives.

5. Customer Service Content

Though this may be more of a benefit for the customers than for the site itself, it is still the responsibility of any business owner to engage with customers and keep them happy.

This can be achieved in many ways, from well-written guides to videos that show people how to use your product or service. These should not just be included on the site for the sake of it but written and posted at the right time for maximum engagement.