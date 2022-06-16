The responsibilities of a project manager require them to interact with people quite often. This includes workers and supervisors. A project manager is a crucial figure in the company, as they are responsible for ensuring the completion of various business goals and development projects and thus push the company forward. They can’t do that without proper writing skills, as the majority of modern business communication is done via emails and chats. In this article, we focus on five ways to boost business writing skills as a project manager.

There are many ways you can improve your writing skills as a project manager, but these are the five most popular ways to do so:

Know who your recipients are.

Be as brief as possible.

Use simple words.

Stick to the topic.

Include clear next steps.

1. Know who your recipients are

Before you start writing your email, you need to understand who your recipients will be. For instance, if you were working on a project regarding renovating the office, you might have to write a mail to your colleagues, contractors, or stakeholders. When interacting with your colleagues, you might not need to go into much detail because there’s a high chance they are aware of the daily operations. However, when sending an update email to contractors or stakeholders, you might need to go into extra detail to ensure they can follow along and make insightful decisions.

2. Be as brief as possible

It can be tempting to include as much information in your message as possible – you wouldn’t want to leave out anything important. However, an email that is more than 250 words is usually something you should avoid. A well-written email can contain a lot of information and be brief, but you can only do it successfully if you are good at business and creative writing. An easy way to ensure the effectiveness of your email is to go through your text after writing and identify areas where you can remove redundant phrases and excess paragraphs.

3. Use simple words

A technical word might sound impressive to the writer, but it usually doesn’t have as much meaningful impact on the reader because of its complex nature. When writing, you want everyone to understand you, so even though a particular specific vocabulary might make it easier to describe something, you might want to use simpler terms to improve the readability of your writing. This way, you’re less likely to have a need to explain things to your readers and thus may avoid sending extra emails. In addition, this will improve your efficiency as a project manager, allowing you to focus on other tasks.

4. Stick to the topic

It might be tempting to address multiple people in the same email when dealing with a group project. After all, you would need to do fewer actions. This won’t be a good idea because it could easily lead to confusion because your message may lack clarity. To avoid diluting your message, you shouldn’t be mixing the different topics in the same email.

5. Include clear next steps

If there are no clear next steps following your email, it might be difficult for your readers to know what they need to do after reading your message. It is always advised to include specific instructions for the recipient of your email to ensure that they understand what is required of them.

Final Thoughts

Writing is a skill that can take years to master. Business writing, in particular, is critical as it involves the sharing of important information and ensures the proper work of the entire company. Business writing can be challenging, but as long as you’re willing to take the necessary steps to improve your skills, you will become a professional at it in no time.

Author’s Bio

Andrew Mazur is a freelance writer and SEO specialist. He constantly searches for opportunities to simplify various business processes and actively shares his ideas in his posts. In his free time, Andrew enjoys playing paintball with friends.