Weeds growing out of your driveway can be a nightmare. Apart from being an eyesore, weeds can reduce your driveway’s lifespan over time.

At Arbor-Nomics Turf, we’ve compiled five of the most effective ways to kill weeds in your driveway.

Rock salt isn’t just used as a food preservative. You can also use it to get rid of weeds in your driveway. There are two ways you can use rock salt to remove weeds in your driveway. You can spread it around the root area of the weeds or mix it with water and spray it on the weeds, completely saturating the exposed foliage. Rock salt is available in local stores. Like with white vinegar, you need to be careful not to spray on the desirable plants you may want to keep.

Kill The Weeds with White Vinegar

White vinegar with an acidity ranging from 20 to 35+% acidity is an effective weed killer you can use to get rid of weeds in your driveway. Fill a spray bottle with white vinegar, then spray the weeds. To make the solution even stronger, you can mix it with dish soap and a cup of salt. White vinegar not only kills weeds fast, but also discourages weed seeds from sprouting.

Pour Boiling Water On the Weeds

This is one of the simplest ways to get rid of weeds in your driveway. Carefully pour steaming hot water over the weeds and let the water completely saturate the weeds.

Dig Them Out the Old-Fashioned Way

Perhaps the simplest and least expensive way to get rid of weeds in your driveway is to remove them by hand or using a weeding tool. Make sure you dig out all of the roots, otherwise the weeds will eventually regrow. However, removing weeds by hand can be time-consuming.

Apply A Commercial Herbicide

You can use a commercial herbicide to get rid of weeds in your driveway and prevent new ones from growing. Ensure you use an organic, non-toxic commercial herbicide that won’t be harmful to your family or pets. Commercial herbicides are formulated to remain in the soil for up to one year to prevent new weed growth.

How to Prevent Weeds in Your Driveway

Seal the cracks with cement crack filler

Sterilize your driveway with rock salt

Douse your driveway with an effective commercial herbicide

Install a geotextile mesh before installing your driveway

Consult with a professional lawn service in Atlanta for tips on how to prevent weeds.

