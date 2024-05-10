Do you live in the city? Do you find sweltering summer days and scorching summer nights unbearable?

Yes, you can have an air conditioner in your home, but when you are walking to work or are meeting up with friends, that heat can really creep up on you. It can be tempting to go topless if you are a man, but if you are at work or meeting clients, that is not such a good idea!

Luckily, there are many ways that men can stay cooler during those outrageously hot days in the city, and here, you can take a peek at some of the must-have pieces you will need for your summer wardrobe.

An obvious start, shorts can be the difference between feeling cool and refreshed, and feeling hot and sticky in a pair of trousers.

There are many types of shorts that you can get your hands on and, even better, there are a range of different fabrics that they come in for the hotter weather. Popular options include cargo shorts, streetwear shorts, and even chino work shorts, if your office doesn’t have A/C!

Remember, when buying shorts, always opt for natural fabrics like cotton, bamboo and linen, as these pull sweat away from the skin and help it to evaporate, preventing excess sweat and rashes.

Linen Shirts

Going back to the idea of a cool look that you can wear to work or in the evening, why not look into linen shirts? This lightweight fabric allows you to wear a casual and smart look at the same time while also ensuring that any sweat patches are short-lived. Best of all, you can get linen shirts in a range of designs, which will ensure that even the snappiest dresser is kept looking sharp during a heatwave.

Bucket Hats

For hot days in the city, you will want to keep your face covered. This will help to prevent sunburn, as well as keep you cool. Rather than opt for a sun hat (which may look out of place in a city), why not choose a bucket hat? These have been trending for the last few years, and, like everything else on this list, they are usually made from natural materials while also being affordable. Plus, they are kind of hipster looking!

Canvas Shoes

On your commute to and from work, the last thing you want is sweaty feet. Ergo, you should avoid heavy shoes that can cause athletes’ foot and other skin issues. For many men who live in a metropolis, canvas shoes are the answer. They are not tight to the skin, as there are no laces, they are breathable, and they are lightweight, allowing you to kick them on and off at whim. Perfect for those scorching trips on the subway!

Sandals

If your commute or work takes you outside, or you are simply someone who loves walking, then the best way to keep your feet cool is with a pair of slip-on sandals. Try to avoid sandals that have excess plastic components and try to choose a pair of sandals that you can take on and off quickly. Just for the sake of fashion and your rep, don’t wear any sandals with socks; it will never look good!