Did you know that Americans own 315 million cars, trucks, buses, and other vehicles? And an equal variety of accessories are designed to ensure vehicles are safe and comfortable.

After all, who could forget about the Sallie, the pickup, and the iconic VW van of the 1960s? Just the sight of these vehicles has people craving a road trip!

We want to help you find some van life must-haves to make your vehicle adventure ready. Below, we reveal some of the best van accessories.

1. GPS System

If you’re interested in offroad van upfitting, you know that a quality GPS is a must-have accessory for your van. Not only will it help you navigate to your destination, but it can also be a lifesaver if you find yourself in an unfamiliar or dangerous area.

There are a lot of different GPS systems on the market, so it’s essential to do your research and find one that fits your needs. A simple navigation system will do the trick if you’re looking for a basic design that will get you from point A to point B. However, a more sophisticated system is best if you want something that will track your location and provide real-time updates.

No matter what type of GPS you choose, ensure it’s reliable and easy to use. After all, you don’t want to be stranded in the middle of nowhere with a complex system that you can’t figure out how to use.

2. Cooler or Fridge

If you’re planning on spending any time outdoors this summer, a cooler or fridge is a must-have accessory for your van. It’s essential for keeping your food and drinks cold and can even be used to store medical supplies or first-aid items. There are a few things to consider when choosing a cooler or fridge for your vans, such as size, type, and features.

Size is essential, as you’ll need to ensure the cooler or fridge is big enough to store all your food and drinks. Type is another critical consideration, as you’ll need to choose between a portable cooler and a fridge that can be installed in your van. Features are the last thing to consider, as you’ll need to decide which features are most important to you.

Some coolers and fridges come with built-in ice makers, while others have compartments for storing ice packs. Some have additional features like built-in speakers or USB ports. So whatever your needs, there’s a cooler or fridge out there that’s perfect for your van.

3. Bed or Couch

You’ll need some sleeping arrangements. A foam mattress will do the trick if you’re looking for a bed. But if you want something more comfortable, you can invest in a memory foam mattress or an air mattress.

Both options will be more comfortable than a foam mattress but are also more expensive. If you’re looking for a couch, you can find various options online or at your local furniture store. Measure your van before purchasing anything to know if it will fit.

4. Storage

A storage system can be used to organize your gear and keep it from sliding around while driving if necessary. Van shelves and cargo nets are great for this. You can also bring either storage containers or use the space under your bed.

Another great storage option is a cargo box or roof rack. This can be used to store more oversized items or gear that doesn’t fit well in the interior of your van. Finally, if you’re planning on using your van for camping or extended road trips, a fridge and freezer are essential for keeping food and drinks fresh.

5. Source of Electricity

If you plan on going on any adventures in your van, you must ensure that you have some source of electricity.

A Generator

A generator will keep your batteries charged and allow you to power any other electrical devices you might need. Just ensure you get one that’s the right size for your needs.

This will be your primary source of power and will allow you to recharge your batteries and power any devices you need.

A Solar Panel

With a solar panel, you can charge your batteries while driving during the day and then use that power to run all your electronics at night. This can be used as a backup power source or your primary source if you are camping in a sunny area.

A Power Inverter

A power inverter is a great way to ensure that you have a reliable power source for your electronics; you’ll never have to worry about being unable to use your devices. It’s also a great way to save space in your van.

When choosing a power inverter, pick one that is durable and reliable. We also recommend getting one with multiple outlets so you can power multiple devices simultaneously. This will allow you to convert your DC power into AC power, which most devices use.

Flashlights

These are necessary and will come in handy if you need to light your way in the dark. Making sure your van is equipped with the proper fuses and batteries to run any electronics is critical. A backup power source is also a good idea in emergencies.

6. Kitchen Equipment for Cooking

Pots, pans, and other cookware will come in handy, but don’t forget things like can openers, colanders, and cutting boards. Also, consider investing in some quality cookware, like a cast iron skillet. It will last longer and conduct better.

Finally, pack plenty of spices and seasonings to make your meals more enjoyable.

Buy Your Van Accessories for Your Adventures Now

You can never be too prepared when going on an adventure. Make sure you have these essential van life accessories to make your experience more enjoyable.

From bringing along your furry friend to staying connected with family and friends, these van accessories will help make your journey more memorable. So, what are you waiting for? Start packing and get ready for your next big adventure!

