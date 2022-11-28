Nantucket – a popular US island located in the great state of Massachusetts – is an incredible spot to spend quality time. It has been a source of great attraction for people of all ages. Millions of men, women, young boys, girls, and older adults worldwide dream of visiting this place to add special value to their unforgettable memories.

Doesn’t matter if you want to go on a honeymoon, a wedding trip, a weekend diary, or a summer vacation; Nantucket will surely provide you with the most unbeatable experience you can ever imagine. If you live in Boston or New York, you can reach this destination with a quick flight.

Do you want to explore why so many people from around the globe often plan to go there? If yes, make sure to read the reasons below.

6 Reasons Why You Should Choose Nantucket for Your Next Vacation

The charming accommodation, beautiful restaurants, amazing beaches, attention-grabbing shopping zones, top-rated cruises, and cost-effective traveling are the six prominent reasons why millions of people visit Nantucket. Let’s look at how each factor enhances the credibility of this island.

1. Endearing Accommodation

The very first thing visitors always look for before planning a trip is where they will reside and what kind of arrangements there will be. The reason behind this fact is that if you visit a gorgeous place but don’t get good accommodation, your whole trip may get spoiled. But this is not the case with Nantucket island.

Thanks to Nantucket for offering a wide variety of accommodation options, including but not limited to B&Bs, villas, hotels, and resorts. If you want to travel with your wife, booking a hotel room is a good option to proceed with.

But if you intend to go there with a couple of colleagues, friends, or family members, avoid staying in multiple hotel rooms because it will increase your accommodation charges greatly. In that case, there is nothing better than booking a vacation house. It will provide you with a budget-friendly solution.

Another benefit of renting vacation homes is that you get a chance to interact and communicate with the local community because these houses are located in the island’s residential area. In simple words, this option makes your trip more charming and memorable.

2. Swanky Restaurants

Food culture is another potential factor that enhances the value of a specific place. This is where Nantucket wins the battle. This island provides you with a golden opportunity to go for a great night out with your group members and enjoy mouthwatering cuisines. It doesn’t matter if you are looking for delectable seafood or want to give traditional food items a try; Nantucket has got you covered.

You can go out to book a table at superb spots like Brant Point Grill, American Seasons, Oran Mor, The Nautilus, Straight Wharf, and Cru. These restaurants have been the top choice for visitors for many years because of their offerings, like New England dishes, seafood, and fresh and colorful cuisine. Make sure you don’t miss going there during your trip.

3. Pristine Beaches

Beaches offer multiple opportunities, including exploring beautiful weather, viewing eye-catching sunsets, and watching a huge assortment of water sports activities. If you are looking for similar things, Nantucket should be your number one choice.

Are you a thrill seeker? If yes, make sure you go to Surfside beach. Do you love boogie boarding or body surfing? The southern shore is the perfect spot for you to visit. The choppy waves make sure you get the most out of your beach trip. Remember, Surfside beach gets crowded in the summer season, so it is better to visit this area before or after summer to enjoy the trip.

Siasconset – a perfect beach to build sandcastles and throw a frisbee – is a must-visit spot in Nantucket. Soft sand and expansive shoreline add extra value to its credibility. As far as Cisco beach is concerned, it is known for renting paddleboards, surfboards, bodyboards, and wetsuits. Hitting the glassy waves at this beach is a favorite activity for those who frequently visit this place.

Madaket is another credible beach in Nantucket. Remember that the surf is fierce, and the undertow is strong. Therefore, swimming can be a risky activity. But if you are a daring individual, jump into the water on a surfboard.

4. One-of-Its-Kind Shopping Centers

Regardless of the nature of the place, visitors love to shop for their favorite items from there. The same is the case with Nantucket island. This place is known for its decent clothing variety and art galleries. Moreover, world-class boutiques offer quirky designs and signature prints. If you are looking for kids, female, or male clothes and accessories, shopping centers at Nantucket have covered you.

Peter Beaton Hat Studio and Murray’s Toggery Shop are two big names when it comes to shopping on this island. In case you want to get genuine leather products, money clips, nautical-themed goods, cufflinks, or scrimshaw accessories, don’t forget to go to Craftmasters of Nantucket. Are you looking for jumpsuits, crop tops, or other beachy wear? Salt Boutique is a must-visit spot.

5. Top-Grade Cruises

Amazing sailing cruises, including Shearwater Excursions, Endeavor Sailing Excursion, and ACK Sail, make your trip reach new heights. You can plan both private and group tours. These tours help you learn about fishing expeditions and the maritime history of Nantucket.

During your visit, you along with your friends or colleagues can enjoy beautiful sunsets, unmatchable natural sceneries, cool ocean breezes, and unforgettable memories. Keeping these things in mind, most visitors ensure they enjoy traveling on cruise ships.

6. See the Country’s Oldest Smock Mill

Do you have a passion for catching up on history? If yes, say thanks to the local residents and communities for protecting the old assets very well. A smock mill on Nantucket island is one of the oldest assets in the United States.

Nathan Wilbur built this mill in 1746. The good news is that it is still operating. This fact acts like a magnet for most visitors because they can’t wait to see the mill from the inside. To know more about this smock mill, you can take a guided tour when visiting. It will help you better understand the working principles of the mill.

Takeaway

Nantucket is a beautiful, small island located in Massachusetts, United States. Though it covers a small area, it has countless things to offer. They include pristine beaches, top-grade shopping opportunities, decent places for accommodation, elite cruise lines, superbly amazing food culture, luxury restaurants, and the list goes on. For more details, read the discussion above.