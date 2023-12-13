Tennessee, in the heart of the American South, calls out to nature lovers with its stunning scenery, beautiful colors, and lots of outdoor fun. This article is your guide to discovering the state’s hidden gems and top spots. From the rugged beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains, where you’ll find wild nature and rich history, to the calm flow of the mighty Mississippi River, Tennessee has something for everyone.

Whether you enjoy hiking, water sports, watching wildlife, or just want some peace in nature, this guide will show you all the things to see and do in this beautiful state. You can experience the lively music scene, meet different animals, and enjoy the friendly people you’ll meet. Let this guide be your ticket to a memorable adventure in this lively and colorful state.

1) Rent a Cabin

If the idea of another hotel stay no longer excites you, consider visiting Tennessee. Staying in a cozy cabin in the woods or mountains is no longer limited to the story of Goldilocks and the three bears. Tennessee offers private cabins in natural resorts, providing peaceful accommodations away from the crowded cities.

These rental cabins come well-equipped with amenities for a comfortable stay, including a private kitchen, internet access, sleeping and sitting areas, modern bathrooms, and optional features like a hot tub, outdoor pools, and pet-friendly spaces. If you are traveling with a big group or your family, you are in luck. There are plenty of cabin rentals for big families in Gatlinburg.

Explore Visit My Smokies for top-notch services. They provide a variety of cabin rentals — tucked away in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains. These cabins are perfect for those seeking a peaceful and picturesque getaway with modern amenities, whether it’s for a romantic retreat, a reunion with friends, or a family adventure.

2) Take A Hike — No, Really

The Great Smoky Mountains, often referred to as the Great Smokies by locals, are a stunning mountain range spanning the border of North Carolina and Tennessee. They form a captivating subrange of the mighty Appalachian Mountains, known for their distinct, beautiful blue hue.

Visitors can explore an extensive network of hiking trails suitable for hikers of varying stamina levels. The Appalachian Trail and the Alum Cave Trail, among the oldest in the Smokies, are highly popular among those who prefer to explore on foot.

While hiking, you’ll encounter a diverse range of wildlife thriving in their natural habitat. The Smoky Mountains management states that the forest is home to over 400 different species of birds, mammals, fish, and reptiles. Hikers need not be overly concerned about encountering wild animals, as such instances are quite rare. However, it’s still wise to take precautions, just in case.

3) Enjoy Water-Based Activities

Summertime in Tennessee is the perfect season to escape the heat and enjoy a variety of water-based activities. With rivers, lakes, and scenic coastlines at your disposal, you can choose from a range of options, from thrilling adventures to peaceful days on the water. Whitewater rafting and kayaking are popular choices, often booked through guided tours tailored to different experience levels.

For those seeking a more tranquil outdoor experience, canoeing is a favored activity. Rent a canoe and explore Tennessee’s picturesque canoeing spots. Additionally, sailing, boating, swimming, beach trips, jet skiing, and wakeboarding are all highly sought-after activities among adventure enthusiasts.

4) Save Time for a Camping Trip

Camping in the Smokies is a fantastic way to immerse yourself in the captivating natural beauty. There are several unique camping spots to choose from. For mesmerizing views, consider Cades Cove Campground, while if you seek tranquility with fewer campers, Abrams Creek Campground is a great choice.

Tourists also favor Elkmont and Smokemont Campground for their proximity to attractions and trails. If you prefer a more secluded experience, you can obtain a backcountry permit to set up your tent away from the busier areas. This permit typically costs $8 per visitor or $40 for an overnight stay.

Keep in mind that campgrounds usually require reservations, and there are rules to follow, such as quiet hours, stay limits, waste disposal, and parking regulations. It’s important to store your belongings safely and secure your food and water. Apart from the Smoky Mountains, there are other camping options in places like Percy Priest Island Camping, Backbone Rock Recreation Area, Frozen Head State Park, Spivey Cove, and many more.

5) Go Fishing

Fishing demands patience, but it rewards you with a deep connection to nature and a sense of happiness, especially when shared with someone. Tennessee is a paradise for fishing enthusiasts with its rich biodiversity, boasting over 300 native fish species like trout, bass, rock bass, and black crappie.

To fish in Tennessee, individuals aged 13 and over must obtain an authorization license. The cost of this license depends on age and membership type. Different rules apply to residents and non-residents, as outlined in Tennessee state law, so it’s wise to check all of this information before carrying your fishing rod in your luggage all the way to Tennessee.

6) Mountain Bike on the Tracks

Cycling is enjoyable, but if you crave more excitement in your travels, consider mountain biking on your next Tennessee trip. From Chickasaw Trace County Park to Raccoon Mountain Trails and Big South Fork — Tennessee offers a variety of mountain bike-friendly trails for those seeking adventure.

While mountain biking is allowed in Tennessee, riders must follow a proper dress code and wear safety gear. It’s also a good idea to check the weather and trail conditions to ensure a safe and enjoyable mountain biking experience.

Conclusion

Tennessee’s beautiful landscape is a treasure trove waiting to be discovered by outdoor enthusiasts of all kinds. From the majestic beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains to the winding rivers and lush forests, the state offers an abundance of natural wonders and recreational opportunities. Whether you’re into hiking, camping, fishing, or simply taking a leisurely drive through scenic byways, Tennessee has it all.

As you set off on your adventure in the Volunteer State, you’ll not only create lasting memories but also develop a deeper appreciation for the diverse and awe-inspiring landscapes that make this region so remarkable. So, pack your gear, gather your friends and family, and prepare to immerse yourself in the unmatched splendor of Tennessee’s great outdoors – it’s a journey you won’t soon forget.