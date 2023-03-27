Additionally, the length of the fishing rod will influence how far you can cast. If you are a more experienced fisherman, then you may go for a longer fishing rod that you will use to cast at longer distances whether you are on the banks of rivers or on a boat. You can usually find fishing rods with lengths ranging from 4 to 15 feet.

How much power the fishing rod has will determine your success in overpowering large and powerful fish that are hooked onto your line. This power will help you win the fight and reel them in. Even though your fishing skills will be important, you will need a good amount of power to win the fight. The power of fishing rods is usually rated from ultra-light, light, medium, medium-heavy, heavy, and ultra-heavy.

Moreover, most rod handles are made of cork or EVA. Cork is a more comfortable and sensitive material than EVA. But EVA is more durable and less expensive than cork. Cork is also harder to clean and gets more dents than EVA.

The pistol grip features a short and contoured handle with a hook for the index finger. It is ideal for casting accuracy and precise jigging movements. The trigger stick, on the other hand, allows you to cast with both hands since it is a longer handle. It allows you to cast farther than the pistol grip and is ideal for wrestling large and powerful fish.

Conclusion

Fishing is an exciting and rewarding outdoor activity that is gaining more popularity each year. To fish, you will need equipment to be successful and the fishing rod is one of the main equipment that you will need to get.

With so many different brands and models of fishing rods on the market today, it can be a little confusing to choose the best one for your fishing trips if you don’t have any experience or guidance. In this article, we discussed the main factors to consider when choosing a fishing rod.

If you are also interested in baitcasting reels, then you can read about the best baitcasting reels on the market today. Moreover, you can get more fishing tips and strategies to catch a wide variety of fish from this link.