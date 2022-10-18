Divorce is a stressful and upsetting process to go through. However, preparing before filing for divorce can make the whole experience quicker and easier.

Divorce can involve financial disputes, property disputes, custody agreements, and legal requirements from the state. Read on for seven important things you need to know before filing for divorce.

Get important documents notarized

Before you file for divorce, get all of your important documents notarized. Divorce proceedings often involve a large amount of documentation, including financial statements, real estate paperwork, and any relevant documents that might come up in a custody case.

All you need to do is find attorney notary services for divorce. A qualified attorney will walk you through the documents that should be notarized in advance and ensure they are properly notarized.

Itemize and appraise property

So everyone gets their fair share, you will need an accurate understanding of how much your joint household is worth.

In addition to adding up how many assets you and your partner have—this includes incomes, investments, and retirement accounts—you will also need to get all your property appraised. Appraising your property ahead of time will avoid any unpleasant surprises after you file for divorce.

Discuss custody

If you have children, try to explore custody options before filing for divorce. Custody battles are highly traumatizing to parents and kids, but having shared expectations ahead of a divorce can prevent drawn-out conflicts.

You can communicate through your attorney or directly with your partner, depending on the current dynamics of your separation. Discuss your hopes and wishes for custody and try to come to a compromise before filing the divorce papers.

Check divorce requirements

You will also need to check the legal divorce requirements in your state of residence. Different states have different laws on how you should file for divorce. A divorce attorney can guide you through what steps you need to take to get a swift and legal divorce.

Consider alimony options

Consult your attorney on the potential alimony agreement for your divorce. Whether you anticipate having to pay alimony or receiving it, you can prepare your finances and divorce case better if you know what to expect.

Avoid moving out when possible

If you can, maintain residence in the home that you own. In some states, if you move out before filing for divorce, the court may award your partner temporary property rights until the case is finalized. If you feel unsafe living with your partner, move out as soon as possible.

Find out how much a divorce will cost

Finally, it would help if you calculated how much your divorce would cost. Divorce can be expensive, especially if the case is contentious and long-lasting. Consider your attorney’s rates, how long you anticipate the divorce to take, and how much money you may be handing over to your partner to determine if divorce is an affordable option.

Final thoughts

Divorce is never fun, but it doesn’t have to be excessively complicated. Finding a reasonable attorney and getting organized can make filing for divorce as painless as possible.