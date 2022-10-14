Twitter is known for trendy hashtags and popular tweets. If someone has posted something modern and essential, their hashtags always trend on Twitter. But it will only be possible if they are using relevant and proper hashtags for their tweets. You can get real Twitter followers to increase the value of your profile but for trending tweets, you need to focus on strategy. To do so, Hashtags should be there. We have prepared this brief guide for your which will explain 7 hashtag research tools for marketers. These tools will help you to create an engaging and exciting tweet that will attract a large audience. You can also save time and make your process on Twitter smooth.

Before checking the tools, let’s get an idea of the Twitter hashtag’s importance. Hashtags are essential to target your ideal audience. This process will increase the engagement of your tweets and get you more followers. Now, Let’s go into the details and learn more about these hashtag research tools for marketers.

Top 7 Twitter Hashtag Research Tools for Marketing

1. ExportTweet for Tracking Hashtags

You can go to the best sites to buy Twitter followers, but for hashtags, you can use ExportTweet to track them. This tool will give you all details like related hashtags, source of device, location, your top tweets, etc. You can use this tool for free which will give you access to check the information of the last 100 tweets.

If you want to invest, you can purchase the paid version and explore more features. This tool allows you to check the real-time hashtag reports and top relevant hashtags for your tweets. The price for real-time reports starts from $19.99, and historical data is $16.99.

2. Trendsmap for Trendy Hashtags

Isn’t it hard to find trendy hashtags in today’s time? Because trend changes very quickly and it is not possible to track them for some time. Trendsmap makes this work easy for you and find the trending hashtags for your tweets. The steps of Twitter marketing will be very convenient for you.

First, you can get Twitter followers to increase the value of your profile, and second, you can use Trendsmap to prepare your tweets. This tool will reveal all information like the most popular trendy information, local trending words, and many more. You can use the free search and its purchase version which starts from $25 per month.

3. Hashtagify for Top Hashtags

Why waste time if you can find the relevant search with the intelligent tool? Hashtagify smoothes the searching process and helps you to find the top searched hashtags.

You can also see the hashtags which top influencers are using and their geographic areas. It also supports you to find the popularity and trend of that particular hashtag that is relevant to your tweet. The plan of this tool is very affordable and starts from $9 per month.

4. Keyhole for Real-Time Hashtags Reports

There is nothing wrong in go to the best sites to buy Twitter followers or using a tool that can show you real-time hashtag reports. Keyhole is very much in trend for finding real-time data on your hashtags and tweets.

You can see the number of posts, the reach of your tweets, top sources, impressions, and the popularity of hashtags in this tool. If you want to access the top features of this tool, you can go for the paid version.

5. Tweet Archivist for Hashtag Data

Do you want to get a complete analysis report of your Twitter profile? Tweet Archivist can do this work for you and provide a wide analysis of your profile. You can get the report of several tweets, Popular hashtags, impressions, account status, associated hashtags, top languages, and many more things in this tool.

If you go for the paid version which starts from $14.99, then you can get access to downloading data for your record purpose.

6. RiteTag for Exploring Hashtags

You can add RiteTag to your chrome extension and use it to explore the relevant hashtags. The suggestion is very accurate and will make your tweets viral for sure. There are many solutions to getting popularity on Twitter whether it is to buy Twitter followers or go for a hashtag tool. With Ritetag, you can explore popular hashtags, enhance your tweets and get queries every month.

7. Socialert for Tweet Analysis

This tool for hashtag research is very effective and budget-friendly. Anyone can use it, whether they are influencers or small businesses. You can quickly analyze more than 300 tweets in 7 days with its free option. For the paid version, it helps you to get deep analysis, search filters, historical data, and tracking of influencer hashtags. The price for paid version starts from only $9.95 per month, and an upgrade is available for more advanced features.

Conclusion

Twitter marketing has always been successful for any influencer or small business owner. You only need to focus on strategy and handy tools for achieving the goal. There are many sites to buy Twitter followers, which can also be essential for your aim.

FOur primary tasks was to introduce trendy hashtags and research tools to you for your marketing on Twitter. These tools will not only get you data but also helps you to analyze your profile for improvement. All suggested tools have a free search option, but if you have more requirements, you can go for paid versions which are very affordable.