If you use social media apps like Instagram or TikTok, you must have encountered dark academia fashion at some point. This aesthetic is magnetic, especially for students who find this fashion trend mysterious, moody, classy, and deep. They love to imagine themselves in a vintage place on a rainy night with a hot cup of coffee and dress up in a dark academia style.

Furthermore, this academia fashion aesthetic is an alluring style that has been around for centuries but recently got hyped up due to social media. This trend focuses on gothic architecture, music, art, poetry, classical literature, and all things related to higher education.

We hope you are interested in learning more about dark academia aesthetics and how you can achieve them; continue reading this article.

What is Dark Academia Fashion?

Dark academia fashion is inspired by European literature and art and has recently become popular due to TikTok, where the hashtag #darkacademia has 3B views. Generally, this design style has an old-money look in dark and neutral colours such as brown, beige, and black.

This aesthetic promotes historic clothing inspired by the attire of traditional schools. Moreover, this fashion style is based on the below key principles:

Intellectual Pursuits: This fashion style is not just about looking alluring but also creates an intellectual ambience.

Timelessness: This is a fleeting trend that transcends centuries.

Collegiate Vibes: The aesthetic often creates a sense of association with college and university.

Top 8 Dark Academia Fashion Items for Students

Dark academia fashion is taking the internet by storm. If you love the vibe of writing poetry, classic literature, and vintage library setups, then it’s time to update your capsule wardrobe to match this aesthetic. Have a look at some must-haves for this look.

1. Tweed Jackets

Channel your inner student with a tweed blazer, an essential element of men’s dark academia fashion. This blazer, usually available in a herringbone pattern, creates a vibe of old-money refinement.

Further, this blazer is a staple piece that can be paired with high-waisted pants, plaid pants, or any other bottoms. If you want to go with a gothic look, choose dark colors such as brown, blue, or black.

2. Plaid Patterns

A plaid pattern is a must for an alluring academic fashion female. This wardrobe essential is the hot pick for adding a dash of pattern to your academic look without straying too far from the classic look. Needless to say, this fashion trend strongly relies on layers, so pick the plaid pattern with solid pairs to create a strong scholarly look.

For instance, if you are super moody for a dark academia fashion summer look then pick a brown plain pattern skirt with a beige color plain blouse. Moreover, you can complete your look with a sturdy messenger bag and a delicate gold necklace.

3. Turtlenecks

This chic, dark academia essential is the best pick for a winter look. You can wear this staple piece under a sweater vest or tuck it into trousers. A black turtleneck sweater creates the perfect dark academia fashion look.

Complete your look by pairing this sweater with a pair of trousers or pants and layer it with a leather jacket. In addition, you can wear a long scarf and some vintage-inspired gold jewelry to get the old-world charm.

4. Sweater Vest

To truly indulge in a dark academia aesthetic, pick a sweater vest that can give you a scholarly look easily. However, apart from academia V-shaped sweaters are in trend and everyone is wearing them in daily life.

The hound-tooth sweater vest is a strong choice for academia aesthetic and you can pair this with a jacket or a solid blouse underneath. Moreover, you can wear a necklace to get a statement look.

5. Cable Knit Sweaters

For autumn and winter, cable-knit sweaters are the best choice for dark academia women’s fashion looks. You can layer this sweater with a turtleneck or solid blouse underneath. Cable-knit sweaters are quite popular and available in many styles and colors. However, for a hot academia aesthetic, it is better to pick this sweater in brown, benign, or black.

6. Trench Coats

A trench coat is a must-have fashion item that should be included in your dark academia outfits wardrobe. Unlike other long coats, this coat highlights your outfit and also keeps you warm in winter.

Adding black or a trench coat to your wardrobe is a great idea if you want to stay warm and look classy in winter. Furthermore, this coat is not only a hot pick for dark academia fashion men but also completes the women’s old-school look.

7. Cosy Cardigans

With a cosy cardigan, you can get a dark academia fashion look effortlessly. Apart from the academia perspective, we are sure that this clothing piece would be already part of your casual wardrobe. If yes, then get a chic look with this cardigan.

You can pair this with a pleated skirt, a plain shirt, or a wool trouser. Additionally, you can get a cosy and causal look with an oversized cardigan and a turtleneck top.

8. Collared Shirts

A dark academic look is not completed without a collared shirt. This shirt is perfect for both men’s and women’s academia wardrobes. Moreover, this shirt is the best choice to get a professional look. Needless to say, the collared shirt can be worn with every piece of clothing ranging from tank tops to dresses.

The button-down men’s collar shirt with a subtle texture gives a professional look that is associated with academia.

Is Harry Potter a Dark Academia?

Conclusion

Dark academia fashion is a trendy aesthetic that is influenced by old-school experience and gothic literature. This fashion design gives a classy scholarly look to students who are close to literature and art. The deep and neutral colors are the core of this fashion trend that adds warmth and vintage charm to their wardrobe.

If you are fascinated with this style, you can add some must-have essentials to your causal wardrobe to get this chic look. You can add tweed jackets, plaid patterns, turtlenecks, sweater vests, cable-knit sweaters, trench coats, cosy cardigans, and collared shirts. These are all essential for your go-to academia fashion look. You can style them in any way with any other piece of clothing.