Just as we’re getting used to having summer around, it’s almost time to start planning for winter home maintenance. While factors such as roof and drain maintenance may be aspects that usually make it to the list, there may be one new task to add this year. And that is, “find a few ways to keep the bathroom warm”.

If you’re one of those people who hate a cold bathroom, then this may be the year to do something about it. The good news is that there are many affordable tips to implement that will make your bathroom warmer. In addition to this, the emergency plumber Brisbane locals trust has shared a few tips to help you get the process started.

Create a Cosy Space

Having to get up early for work on the early winter mornings is bad enough. Throw a cold and dark bathroom into the mix, and you have the makings of a lousy start to the day. Luckily, there are a few things you can do about it. Here are a few of our top suggestions.

1. Install Underfloor Heating

One of the key ways to warm your bathroom is to speak to your plumber about installing radiant underfloor heating. These systems are not only ideal for keeping cold floor tiles warm, but they can also increase the ambient temperature of the whole space.

Smaller bathrooms may only require electrical heating mats or cables under tiles. Larger bathrooms will more than likely benefit from pipes that circulate heated water under the floor. Speak to your plumber for the best solution for your unique bathroom.

2. Invest in a Heated Towel Rail

Another way your plumber can assist you with adding some warmth to your bathroom is to install a heated towel rack. These are connected to your home’s central heating system, which is excellent for keeping your towels toasty. In smaller spaces, these rails can also raise the overall temperature.

3. Consider Rain Shower Heads

If you love a hot shower, then there’s no reason not to take your winter morning showers up a notch. Ever heard of a rain shower head? For the unversed, these large shower heads have a bigger surface area, which means they release significantly more water at once. This will cover more of your body when you’re showering and help to keep you warmer for longer.

4. Have Your Pipes Insulated

Plumbers can also install lagging on any exposed hot water pipes. This is especially beneficial for cold areas such as the spaces under cabinets. Doing this ensures that the water is warmer when it reaches your pipes, reducing the likelihood of cold water bursts.

5. Add Plants to the Space

Adding a few strategic plants to your bathroom isn’t just great for creating an amazing, natural aesthetic, but can also keep your bathroom warm. Species such as spider plants increase the humidity in the area where they’re standing, which makes the room warmer.

Even a small potted plant can make a significant difference. If you don’t have a windowsill for plants, you can always add a shelf above your vanity or directly opposite a window for sunlight. Opt for plants that thrive year-round in high-moisture spaces.

6. Leave the Extractor Fan Off

Extractor fans are excellent for bathroom spaces. They suck all the humidity and heat out of the bathroom, which is perfect for those long, hot summer days when all you want is a cool breeze. However, that same cool breeze may not be so appealing in the winter.

Avoid an overly cool breeze by keeping the extractor fan off until after you have finished showering. This will keep all the hot air in the room. Switching the fan on as you’re leaving the bathroom (or after the last person has showered) will still remove excess moisture to keep damp and mould at bay.

7. Add Thicker Rugs

Many people don’t like carpets in the bathroom because they absorb water and bacteria. However, a few well-placed thick rugs in a larger bathroom can reduce the coldness of the tiles. Keep in mind that you can always pack them away when it starts warming up again.

8. Check Your Windows

Windows in bathrooms are excellent for adding ventilation and can add an aesthetic flair. However, windows can also be one of the top reasons why there’s a chill in the bathroom. This happens when the windows aren’t properly insulated or sealed. This lets cold air in and also allows warm air to escape. Having the gaps and openings around your window sealed and caulked to keep the heat in.

Final Thoughts

Your plumber is an invaluable asset when it comes to warming your bathroom up for the cooler months. Start the process by asking your plumber for an assessment of your bathroom and existing plumbing.

This will make it easy to recommend tailored changes based on what your space has versus what it needs. Making small changes, such as adding rugs, plants, and heated towel racks, will make all the difference!