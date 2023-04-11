Legal separation is a legal process in which a married couple separates their lives without actually getting divorced. It is a formal process that involves a court order and typically addresses issues such as child custody, property division, and spousal support. This article will provide step-by-step instructions on how to get a legal separation.

1: Understand the legal separation process

Before you begin the legal separation process, it’s essential to understand what it entails. Legal separation is not the same as divorce. It involves separating your lives while still remaining legally married. This means you will still be entitled to certain benefits, such as Social Security, health insurance, and inheritance rights. However, you will also have to address issues such as child custody, child support, and property division.

2: Determine if legal separation is right for you

Legal separation may be the right option for you if you are not yet ready to get divorced but want to separate your life. It may also be an option if you want to maintain certain legal benefits while still separating your lives. However, a legal separation may not be the best option for everyone, and it’s important to discuss your options with an attorney.

3: Hire an attorney

The legal separation process can be complicated, and it’s essential to hire an attorney who is familiar with family law in your state. Your attorney can help you understand the legal separation process, determine if it’s the right option for you, and guide you through the process.

4: File a petition for legal separation

You must submit a petition for legal separation to the court in the county where you or your spouse resides in order to start the legal separation procedure. The petition will outline the reasons for the legal separation and will typically address issues such as child custody, child support, and property division.

5: Serve your spouse

After you file the petition for legal separation, you will need to serve your spouse with a copy of the petition. This can typically be done by hiring a process server or having a sheriff’s deputy serve the papers. Your spouse will then have a specific period of time to respond to the petition.

6: Negotiate the terms of the legal separation

After your spouse responds to the petition, you will need to negotiate the terms of the legal separation. This will typically involve working with your attorney and your spouse’s attorney to determine issues such as child custody, child support, and property division.

7: Attend a hearing

Once the terms of the legal separation have been negotiated, you will need to attend a hearing with a judge. The judge will review the terms of the legal separation and will issue a court order. This court order will address issues such as child custody, child support, and property division.

8: Follow the court order

After the court issues a legal separation order, you will need to follow the terms of the order. This may involve paying child support, dividing property, and adhering to a custody agreement. Failure to follow the court order can result in legal consequences, so it’s essential to comply with the order.

9: Revisit the legal separation order

Legal separation orders can be revisited if circumstances change. For example, if one spouse’s financial situation changes, they may need to request a modification of the child support or spousal support order. It’s essential to work with your attorney if you need to revisit the legal separation order.

10: Determine if divorce is the next step

Legal separation does not mean the end of the marriage. It’s important to determine if divorce is the next step. If you and your spouse decide to get divorced, you will need to go through a separate legal process.

In conclusion, getting a legal separation is a formal process that requires careful consideration, planning, and execution. By understanding the legal separation process, determining if it’s the right option for you, hiring an attorney, filing a petition, negotiating the terms, attending a hearing, and following the court order, you can successfully obtain a legal separation. It’s important to remember that legal separation is not the end of the marriage and to determine if divorce is the next step if necessary. If you are considering a legal separation, it’s important to consult with an experienced attorney who can guide you through the process and help you make informed decisions.