You might not be obsessed with fashion, but that doesn’t mean it still doesn’t feel good to look your best. It might be okay to wear clothes with holes and tears in them when you’re cleaning the house or lounging around on a lazy Sunday morning, but you certainly wouldn’t want your entire wardrobe to look this way. If you want to learn how to look after your clothes better to make them last longer, here are some quick and simple tips.

Consider Materials When You’re Doing Laundry

Before you wash your clothes, make sure you are checking the labels to see that you are washing them at the right temperature and setting. More delicate materials may only be suitable for handwashing and special detergent; otherwise, they could end up spoiled. This is also important for tumble drying, as not all materials are suitable for this and will end up shrinking due to the heat.

Hang Them Properly

You should also make sure you’re storing attire correctly in your closet. Some clothes will be found to be folded neatly in drawers, but other materials are better off hanging, so they don’t get wrinkled and creased. Having plenty of hangers at hand will be useful for this, and you can purchase plastic hangers in bulk at various websites and stores. Specialist clothes may also benefit from being covered with dust jackets, such as formal dresses or suits.

Wear an Apron When Cooking

When you’re cooking, it can be easy for sauces, oils, etc., to splash when being stirred or cooking in the pan. If you’re not careful, this can end up on your clothes, and usually, it will stain, particularly oils, tomato sauces, or red wine. Wearing an apron in the kitchen will help to reduce the chance of your clothes getting ruined, so it’s always worth investing in one and making use of it!

Make Sure There Isn’t Damp in Your Closet

A lot of homes have built-in closets, and it’s important to check these spaces for signs of dampness. If there is an issue with this, mold will likely appear, and this can affect your clothes as well. Items of clothing can still be affected in free-standing closets if there is inadequate ventilation in your bedroom or property, so keep this in mind. You could also use mothballs or repellent sprays to keep these insects out of your closets and stop them from destroying your beloved items of clothing.

Use a Dry-Cleaning Service

Some clothes like specialist dresses, suits, and even coats will only be suitable for dry-cleaning. It is worth finding a great service for this in your local town. They will be able to keep these items fresh and in good condition for you, allowing you to get the most out of them.

If you want to keep your clothes in great condition for longer so that you can continue to look stylish, consider these simple tips. They’re so straightforward and guarantee that your clothes will look their best for a long time.