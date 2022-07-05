Loose diamonds in Frisco can be the best choice if you are planning to buy diamonds. Loose diamonds have their advantages so whether you will be buying a diamond for personal use or as a gift better consider loose diamonds. Here are some pointers that can help you decide faster and get the right diamond.

Remember the 4Cs of Diamonds

The 4cs of the diamonds are the main feature that can tell if a diamond is good enough or of high quality so getting familiar with them is essential before shopping for a diamond. Having an idea about the 4cs can lead you to a diamond that is exact for you.

1. Clarity

The clarity of the diamond refers to its inclusions, the inclusions are flaws in the diamond. All naturally mined diamonds have flaws during their formation. Diamonds are graded according to the flaws they have, however, to make it easier for you to focus on the diamonds with lesser inclusions the better. As long as they don’t affect the overall quality of the diamond then they are still good.

2. Color

Diamonds are graded by their colorless state, the colorless diamonds are the highest grade but they are rare and expensive. Next to this is the nearly colorless grade which can be a good alternative for the colorless ones. They are more affordable and possible to find and still have the colorless state of the diamond. Avoid color grades that have an obvious yellow tint in them.

3. Cut

A Diamond’s cut can affect the overall quality of the diamond therefore choosing an excellent cut for your diamond is best. Choose a store that has a skilled diamond cutter so you can be assured that you can get a perfect cut for your diamond.

4. Carat Weight

Diamonds are priced per carat. So better know how many carats you would like your diamond to have. Choosing carats that weigh less than 1.0 can be a good choice since they have big differences in prices but the difference in weight is not that far.

Guide to Buying Loose Diamonds

1. Make Sure the Diamond is Certified by GIA or AGS

Certified diamonds by reputable laboratories can be the best to buy since you can assure their authenticity. The GIA and AGS are one of the most popular and known diamond evaluators for your diamond dealer to have their diamond evaluated by them then it’s a good choice.

2. Choose Your Shape

Before you start shopping know the exact shape you want or what the wearer wants. Each diamond shape has significant pricing so having a shape in mind can prepare you for your budget. You can also check the prices online to have an idea of the price range of the diamond shape you desire.

3. Set Your Budget

Setting a budget can make shopping easier for you as well as make you focus on the diamond you desire instead of choosing from a wide variety of diamonds. Having a range to choose from can give you concentration on narrower choices and pick the closest one to the diamond you are looking for.

4. Be Responsible

As a buyer, it will be good to be ready before you shop for diamonds. Be familiar with the basics of the diamond and do your research this can serve as your guide in picking the right diamond dealer as well as the right diamond.

5. Keep Your Diamond Safe

Once you make your purchase take care of your diamond properly to retain its value. Make sure to keep them away from elements that may degrade their value and keep them in a safe place when you are not using them.

6. Get Ready to Get Set

Once you have purchased your diamond, it’s time to decide on the jewelry you want to put it into. Of its for an engagement ring make sure to choose the settings and metal that is of the wearer’s preference. If it’s for personal use make sure to pick a set of metal that can secure and protect your diamond.

Where to buy loose Diamonds in Frisco?

There are several diamond stores in Frisco and it is challenging to choose the right one. Check on their background and feedback then weigh which one among them can offer you the diamond you are looking for.

A perfect guide to buying loose diamonds in Frisco can lead you to the right diamond store and eventually get a high-quality diamond for you or someone special.