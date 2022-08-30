Dental treatment can be restorative, preventative, and cosmetic in nature. Cosmetic procedures are mainly for aesthetic improvement but also contribute to better dental functions. Preventive measures save your oral and dental condition from worsening. For example, you can imagine correcting cracked or damaged teeth. On the other hand, restorative dental procedures help restore your teeth and gums to continue using them correctly. Full mouth rehabilitation and extractions belong to this category. Let’s explore some treatments for more knowledge.

Sedation dentistry

Dentists can use medication to help patients relax during dental treatment, from simple cleanings to complex procedures like tooth extractions or root canals. Sedation can be of different levels, from lighter ones to help patients feel relaxed to deeper levels to make them drowsy or even asleep. It can be the right option for anyone with dental anxiety or who has complex procedures to undergo.

Smile restoration and shaping

A combination of different methods, including dental bonding, shaping, and contouring, can help fulfill your specific needs. Bonding is usually the practice of applying new dental material to the surface of your damaged or affected teeth, giving them a natural-looking appearance through UV light. Each tooth requires half to one-hour time for this type of treatment. Shaping and contouring is, however, a unique process. It must eliminate some enamel from poor dental structure – chipped, deformed, or uneven teeth. After this procedure, you can leave with a well-aligned, beautiful smile.

Some experts believe that smile sculpting is cheaper than a cosmetic procedure like dental veneers. If you wish to get a better smile but have been avoiding this due to budget constraints, you can depend on bonding, shaping, and contouring methods. For more knowledge, you can check a clinic like Williamson Dental.

Full mouth treatment

This treatment helps restore all the teeth in your mouth. You can depend on this procedure if you lose teeth due to damage from injury or decay. You can also improve your teeth’ appearance. It is an extensive process that may involve multiple procedures and appointments. Ultimately, you can walk away with a beautiful, healthy smile that lasts a lifetime. Some standard practices include dental implants, crown and filling replacement, etc. Usually, people with severe decay, gum disorder, damaged teeth, and deteriorated dental conditions caused by GERD benefit from this. You can depend on this for aesthetic and functional enhancement.

Dental sealants

This preventive dental treatment can protect your teeth from cavities and other damage. Dentists apply sealants to the back teeth which can be more vulnerable to cavities and injury. These sealants can be plastic coatings bonded to the enamel, creating a barrier between your tooth and objects that can harm it. Think of food particles and plaque, for instance. Sealants can stay for a long time. Hence, you can talk to your dentist to determine if this is an appropriate treatment. Before starting the procedure, a dentist may want to scan your dental health for any visible or deep-rooted issues and clean your teeth surfaces thoroughly to prepare them for therapy. If you fear needles or drilling, you don’t have to worry about anything. It doesn’t involve these.

There are many such therapies. When you see a dentist with your concerns or for regular checkups, you can learn more about them.

