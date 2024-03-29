If you want to vacation in a relaxing atmosphere where you can unwind and forget the stress of your day-to-day life, a campground by the lake may be your ideal destination. With plenty of water activities, RV parks near lakes offer a welcome place to spend the hot and humid Texas summers. Whether you’re loading up the family or looking for a place to work on your tan, we’ll list a few lakes and campgrounds near the town of Pittsburg, Texas, for your convenience.

Local Lakes

There are numerous lakes scattered across eastern parts of Texas. For the sake of this article, we’ll discuss two of the larger bodies of water that lie close to Pittsburg.

Lake Bob Sandlin State Park

If you’re looking for a place to fish, hike, or swim, Lake Bob Sandlin State Park is the hidden gem of East Texas. Once you’ve witnessed the stunning beauty of a colorful sunset reflecting off the waters of Lake Bob Sandlin, you won’t deny that there is something magical about this park.

Lake Cypress Springs

Another quiet, serene location with an impeccable view is Lake Cypress Springs. This lake offers all water activities–boating, swimming, canoeing, fishing–in addition to hiking, local parks, and the convenience of nearby attractions.

Wandering through the thick forest of trees, canoeing across the lake’s glassy surface, sitting around a campfire in the evening, gazing at the stars–there is no better way to relax than enjoying nature in the simplest ways. These lakes are the ideal spots to refocus your mind and rest your soul.

Campgrounds Near The Lakes In Pittsburg, Texas

These campgrounds are well-rated locations for Pittsburg RV camping. Amenities vary at each location, so check with Lake Bob Sandlin State Park to ensure they meet your specific requirements.

Camping Areas:

Fort Sherman

Cherokee Trace

Moccasin Track

Broken Bow

If you’re looking for something more rustic than an RV park, these camping areas are a great place to get that experience. Nearby conveniences include restrooms, showers, and picnic tables. These sites also offer electric and water hookups. While these campgrounds don’t boast as many amenities as RV parks, they have everything you need to enjoy lakeside Pittsburg RV camping.

Enjoy A Lakeside Vacation At Pittsburg RV Park & Resort

If you’re looking for an RV park near Lake Bob Sandlin or Lake Cypress Springs, look no further! Pittsburg RV Park & Resort is conveniently located near these bodies of water.

Our park offers large shower and bathroom facilities, nearby hiking trails, an open-air pavilion, and a peaceful atmosphere. Full RV hookups are available at our sites in addition to laundry facilities. Don’t forget your furry companion! We are pet-friendly and have a dog run to help your pet burn off some energy.

Camping lakeside is a fun and memorable experience. If a trip to the lake is in your future, set up camp at Pittsburg RV Park & Resort. When you stay with us, you will enjoy Pittsburg RV camping at its finest.