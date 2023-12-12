The iPhone camera is very efficient and the results it provides are extremely good. But what a lot of people don’t know is that the camera does more than just take photos and that’s it. You have access to a variety of filters and shooting options as well. That makes it an exceptional tool for anyone who loves taking photos and videos. Plus, the attention to detail is astounding, and these features can enhance your work in no time.

Use the RAW format

One of the great things about the iPhone camera is that it allows you to shoot in the RAW format. RAW is a very good format because it gives more leeway when it comes to editing. You can adjust colors, and shadows and highlight things with great precision. You can change this by opening the settings, then going to the camera feature and choosing the RAW format. It’s a great tool and one that will make the experience better!

Changing the resolution

A lot of people don’t know this, but you can change the main camera resolution. It’s set by default to a specific number, but you can increase the number of MP or decrease it, depending on the situation. It’s a great option to consider if you are serious about modifying and customizing your pics. You can do that from Settings/Camera/Formats/Photo Mode.

Use the Prioritize Faster Shooting feature

A great idea here is that you can choose to capture things quicker and in sequence if necessary. The feature is on by default, but you can turn it on or off at any time from Settings/Camera. It might not be necessary for everyone, yet it can be a good option to keep in mind.

Lens correction

On some models, you can check out the settings and you will notice that there’s a Lens Correction feature. This feature is great because it allows you to adjust the photos you take with the ultrawide or front camera. That’s great because it will allow you to obtain natural results from your pics, something you have to keep in mind.

Scene detection

The feature allows you to identify what you are capturing in the photo and then it will automatically adjust some of the camera settings accordingly. That’s a great idea because it does make the experience better and more cohesive, and it will help you save time as well. The feature is on by default, but you can turn it off from Settings/Camera.

All these ideas are great if you want to make the most out of your camera and take your photo-shooting experience to the next level. It can be challenging to take photos with the right details, but that’s why you want to avoid any rush. Set up every shot accordingly and make the most out of these amazing features. Not only will it help you save time, but it will make the process easier and more convenient. It’s a great idea to harness the power of special, advanced features, as they will help better optimize everything!