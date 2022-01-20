Aliza Jane aka Ayyyejae is an American Internet celebrity and Instagram model who was born on 26th May 1997. It’s no secret that she gives athletes, particularly NBA players, physical fulfillment. She made headlines after revealing in a show that she looked after several players of an NBA team fairly early this year. On Instagram, Ayyyejae is a rising model. She is currently residing in California, United States of America. On Instagram, she has a big fan base of 179k followers.

Following her remark, the girl garnered a lot of attention, gaining a lot of followers on the popular OnlyFans platform, and winning $100,000 there. She now took things to another level by revealing that she had the answer everyone was looking for. She eventually obtained the Suns video and is providing it on her OnlyFans account, allowing her to make more money from all the fans who want to see it. This gal has figured out how to make the most of the circumstances, and she’s offering followers more to keep them interested.

Aliza Jane’s Interesting Facts