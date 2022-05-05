A stainless steel wall shelf is a pocket-friendly and efficient solution for organizing unused space for storing and placing various things needed for cooking. Ergonomic and compact designs of metal wall shelving can become an integral component of the commercial interiors. Such units can perform various functions and serve as a solid surface for storage. Moreover, such wall constructions also allow you to save on the purchase of a more expensive cabinet, shelving kits, etc. since a sufficient number of vertical shelves can replace them.

Top three models of stainless steel wall shelving

Although wall restaurant shelving, stainless steel vertical units, and wired shelves are characterized by the same purpose, they still differ from each other. The main differences are in the configurations, dimensions, and weight capacity. And the location of their installation depends on these parameters.

Classical solid models are made of durable metal

They are fastened along a flat wall, they can be of different shapes and sizes. According to the type of structure, they come with one tier or can be multi-tiered. You can safely keep there almost any type of kitchen equipment from small and tiny items to bulky and heavy objects. In addition, the installation of wall-mounted metal shelving units is quite simple. It is enough to equip the supports and attach the structure.

Triangular corner models

It is an ergonomic solution that allows you to use each inch of the empty uncomfortable space with benefit. A shelf that is attached in the corner has a contemporary stunning look. But apart from its impressive minimalistic style, it can be quite a functional spot for kitchen stuff. The corner shelf is an ideal surface for storing dishes, it is also suitable for installing kitchen appliances or decorative items. In addition, there are kitchen layouts in which it is impossible to place drawers with doors due to the lack of space. Thus, open multi-level shelves can be a great addition to the interior.

Hanging structures

Their main difference is the type of attachment. If a stainless steel wall shelf of standard or triangle shape is mounted to the vertical space, then the hanging ones can be attached to the ceiling. They are fastened with ropes or decorative chains. Such designs are quite rare due to their seeming impracticality. They are less stable and therefore not suitable for placing and storing fragile items on them.

Why stainless steel?

If any commercial kitchen is equipped with racks, shelves, and tables, they will be made of metal. In practice, any shelf is a dust collector. And if solid wood or plastic equipment needs constant care with special products for cleaning, removing stains, and polishing, then the metal is enough to wipe with a damp cloth. In any case, high-quality metal elements will last longer than any high-quality wood-based products. They won’t be affected by temperature changes, moisture, or acids, they cannot crack and do not age. Unlike other types of wood and plastic, which can warp, crack, and fade, stainless steel looks just as good as in the first days of intensive use. It will not deteriorate or be attacked by pests or mold like some types of wood if it is not properly cared for.