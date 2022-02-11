Atorvastatin is an oral medication that falls under branded drugs and generic pills. It is available in tablet form and used for improving cholesterol levels and reducing the risk of stroke and heart attack. Along with this, proper diet, exercise, and weight loss are necessary. The dosage of the medicine depends upon your medical history and current condition. Remember that your doctor must know them before prescribing this pill if you have other medical conditions.

Atorvastatin, which is an oral tablet, is a prescription pill. It is available both online and offline. Generic drugs are less costly than branded ones. In most cases, they are available in different forms and strengths.

Why is it used?

For improving cholesterol levels, people get prescribed atorvastatin. People with various cholesterol issues experience relief from their discomfort through this medication. Moreover, it helps in reducing the risk of stroke and heart attack. It helps prevent increased cholesterol levels that result in clogged arteries and cardiovascular issues. Hence, other medicines must accompany atorvastatin to provide you with better health. Atorvastatin is an integral part of combination therapy. You may get it from digital pharmacies. Also, they give an Atorvastatin coupon for discounts that you cannot miss.

How does the drug work?

Atorvastatin belongs to the statin grade of drugs. All the pills are belonging to this category work to treat similar conditions. It helps in lowering lipoprotein levels or bad cholesterol and helps increase HDL or high-density lipoprotein, which is called good cholesterol. Along with this, the pill improves the body’s ability to do away with LDL or low-density lipoprotein.

What should be your dosage?

The dosage of atorvastatin depends upon your medical history. Along with this, the other medicines that you are taking also interfere with this bill. The drug form, dosage, and frequency depend on the following factors:

Your age

Severity of the condition

Present condition under treatment

Other medical issues you have

How the body responds after the first dosage

There are two forms of atorvastatin. Both are in oral tablet form, and the strengths are 10 mg, 20 mg, 40 mg, and 80 mg. It includes generic and branded.

The dosage is typically between 10 to 20 mg every day for average adults. However, the maintenance dosage revolves around 10 to 80 mg once every day. In the case of senior individuals, the dosage varies according to their medical condition and severity of illness. The consultant may begin with a low dose and then eventually increase it after evaluating how your body reacts to the drug.

These tablets are part of a long-term treatment plan. Although there is no risk, you have to connect to your doctor as fast as possible if you see any reaction. You cannot start or stop the drug on your own. Ensure that your doctor knows about it and the dosage is approved. Ask your doctor and start with the following dosage if you miss any dosage. Your doctor must know about your condition and cholesterol level in case of overdosage. Some stores also offer attractive rates and on-time delivery.