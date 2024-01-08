Gen Z workers want to see a clear path for advancement. They also value flexible working options that allow them to maintain work-life balance. They are interested in companies prioritizing societal issues like the environment, diversity, and equal pay. These efforts align with their values and positively impact the world.

Offer Opportunities for Continuous Growth and Development

Gen Z workers want to learn and grow, so businesses must provide them with opportunities. It can include learning new skills, cross-training, and even mentoring programs. More flexibility and fulfillment in their jobs also help attract and retain millennials. It means allowing them to work from home, at the office, or on vacation. Millennials and Gen Z have unique perspectives that make recruiting challenging for some companies and tiny businesses. However, you can build a successful team with Greenhouse small business hiring aid if you understand what they’re looking for and how best to engage them.

Focus on Values

Many businesses need help attracting millennial and Gen Z talent. These generations have different values and approaches to work. Taking the time to understand their values can help you create the proper hiring process for your company. Recruiters should also use gender and race-blind practices to avoid unconscious bias. It will make your company more appealing to a diverse group of candidates. Gen Z workers seek a purposeful workplace that offers flexible working options and competitive benefits. They also expect their employers to offer training, medical insurance, and student loan assistance.

Invest in Technology

We need to invest in education for all ages. But we also need to invest in the technology that will empower a generation of job seekers with new opportunities for employment and advancement. Before the pandemic, technology innovation was upending business models and accelerating digital transformation for forward-thinking companies. It may include using artificial intelligence to screen candidates or integrating data analytics into operations and customer experiences.

The challenge for small businesses is that broad worker shortages could compel employers to hold onto their workers even if sales decline, increasing the time it takes to rebound in a downturn. It could increase the cost of capital for firms.

Focus on Flexibility

Gen Z employees prefer to work at technologically up-to-date companies that offer a wide range of benefits, including medical insurance, student loan repayment assistance, and bonus incentives. They also want flexible working options. Moreover, they expect regular communication from their employers. Providing weekly leadership blasts via text or Slack with critical, dot-pointed information is a great way to keep them engaged and productive. Generation Z and Millennials are the most tech-savvy generations to date, so small businesses need to attract and retain them by offering flexible working options. You’ll be able to establish a nurturing and encouraging work atmosphere where everyone feels supported by doing this.

Offer Social Interactions

Flexibility on the part of companies is one way they can maintain WLB. They also expect meaningful, challenging work and a clear career path. These workers seek a socially responsible company that gives back to the community. Small businesses that embrace these values and foster close relationships with their employees are more likely to attract them. It will help them maintain their mental and emotional health. They also can avoid burnout and exhaustion, which can negatively impact productivity.

Focus on Work-Life Balance

Gen Z and Millennials share one major priority: work-life balance (WLB). It includes a healthy work environment that allows them to feel comfortable at their jobs and have a good personal time. Millennials are also known for their idealism and socially progressive values. They’re empathetic, and they believe in taking steps to address climate change, racial equality, and gender equality. They often delay life milestones such as marriage and having children. To help them find the right balance, consider providing flexible working options, access to mental health apps and therapy, and designated meeting-free days. They appreciate companies that show commitment to WLB and other employee wellness programs.

Offer Flexible Working Options

Flexible working is one of the hottest HR trends, and it’s not only an attractive employee benefit but also can save your company money in the long run. Recruiting and training new staff members costs around $4,000, so allowing your existing employees to work more flexible hours helps reduce turnover and keep your top talent. Providing your employees with flexible options will help improve productivity and engagement. It could mean adjusting your office hours’ start and finish times to suit your team, or it might be more straightforward, like offering four-day work weeks.