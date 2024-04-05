Every person needs magnesium. This mineral is critical for the successful completion of many bodily functions. You need it for your muscles and nerves to function properly and to synthesize protein. Magnesium also helps with energy production. Nevertheless, you can have too much or too little of a good thing.

You must find the right amount for your needs. Adults may wonder, “is 500 mg magnesium too much?” The answer depends on several factors.

Recommended Dietary Allowance

Men between the ages of 19 and 30 need 400 milligrams of magnesium each day, while women in the same age group only need 310 mg. This is referred to as the recommended dietary allowance as it is enough to meet your basic needs. Nevertheless, no two humans are alike, so your doctor might recommend you take in more or less of this mineral. They may do so if you have a health condition, are taking certain medications, or based on your lifestyle.

Excessive Magnesium Intake

It is not easy to overdose on magnesium, but when a person does, they will experience adverse effects. The Food and Nutrition Board sets the tolerable uptake level for vitamins and minerals. When it comes to magnesium, the tolerable upper intake level is 350 mg per day. However, you cannot take a dietary supplement that contains 350 mg of magnesium and think you are okay. Other sources of magnesium also contribute to the level. If you remain at or below this level, you are unlikely to have adverse health effects.

The Risk of Too Much Magnesium

If you take in too much magnesium, you may struggle with nausea, diarrhea, and stomach cramps. Excessive magnesium intake has also been linked to more severe health issues. It can lead to a drop in blood pressure, an irregular heartbeat, and coma or death. These problems are more commonly seen in those with impaired kidney function but could impact any person who has a high level of magnesium in the body.

How Great is This Risk?

Magnesium toxicity should not be a major concern because taking in too much of this mineral from food alone is very difficult. If you take in too much through your diet, the body excretes the excess amounts through the kidneys. It detects when magnesium levels are high and works to remove the extra amount.

Men and women who take supplements, however, must ensure they don’t consume too much. The same holds for those who eat foods fortified with magnesium. Certain groups must take supplements so regulating the daily magnesium intake becomes more important.

Who Might Benefit From a Magnesium Supplement?

Anyone with a gastrointestinal disorder that affects the absorption of magnesium may need to take a supplement. Individuals with cardiovascular disease and those with type 2 diabetes might also find they cannot get enough magnesium from their diet alone. Older adults often find they do not absorb magnesium as well or they excrete too much through their urine. They may need a supplement to replace the lost minerals.

Before taking a magnesium supplement, talk with your doctor. They will ensure doing so won’t cause health issues or interfere with any medications you take. Furthermore, they may recommend changes to your diet to eliminate the need for a supplement. However, if a supplement is needed, they can determine the right dose for your needs. The right dose ensures you get the benefits of magnesium supplementation without the drawbacks.