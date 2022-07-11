Do you know you can use apps to spy on text messages and see what your target person is up to or have evidence to launch your case? SMS spy apps enable users to secretly spy on text messages and see what is happening on the other end. Using these apps to track text messages can help a parent ensure the safety of their kids. Employers and spouses can benefit from these apps too.
How Do SMS Spy Apps Work?
An SMS spy app works by remotely accessing data from the target phone and displaying it on your cell phone, tablet, or computer. Once installed on the target device, SMS spy apps covertly gather data from it and then relay this information to the person who installed it. The best options are apps that use neat dashboards to display data in an easy-to-read format, making it simple to monitor someone’s activities.
For instance, you get details of the text messages, including the name of the sender and recipient, the time and date the message was sent or received, and the actual content of the message. Also, the SMS spy app can provide other target devices’ details, such as GPS location, call logs, web browsing history, photos, videos, and more.
Top 5 Apps to Spy on Text Messages
There’s no shortage of apps you can use to spy on others’ phone text messages. And you can even use apps to spy on text messages that don’t require access to the phone. Here are the best 5 SMS spy apps to consider when you want to monitor your child’s conversations.
SpyBubble – The First SMS Spy App
SpyBubble was one of the first text message spying apps on the market. It is a reliable and user-friendly app that offers a wide range of features at a reasonable price.
Compatibility
SpyBubble is compatible with Android 4+ devices and iOS 8+ phones.
Price
- Monthly plan: $49.99 per month
- 3-Month plan: $27.99 per month
- Annual plan: $11.66 per month
Pros
- It enables you to monitor all text messages even if the target person deletes them.
- It tracks multimedia messages.
- It tracks social media messages, including Snapchat and WhatsApp.
- It tracks the sender’s phone number and timestamps.
Cons
- It requires iCloud credentials for iOS devices
mSpy – SMS Spy App for Android
mSpy is also an effective SMS spy app that allows you access to text messages remotely. If you need a tracking app for parental control that enables you to spy on others‘ phone text messages without them knowing. Thus, you can use this application to ensure your kids’ safety, so they won’t know you’re monitoring them.
Compatibility
This spy app is compatible with Android 4+ and iOS 7-8.4, 9.0- 9.1
Price
mSpy has three pricing plans as follows.
- One month: $48.99 per month
- Three months: $27.99 per month
- 12 months: $11.66 per month
Pros
- It enables you to track text messages without the target person knowing
- It’s easy to use
- It does not require jailbreaking or rooting
- Reliable customer support
- It’s a feature-packed spy app
Cons
- It’s pretty expensive for some users
- No real-time updates
XNSPY
XNSPY is another SMS spy app that allows you to intercept another person’s text messages. It enables you to read the target person’s SMSs and social media chats. Also, you can view deleted conversations.
Compatibility
XNSPY is compatible with most Android and iOS devices. It’s among the best apps to view text messages on iPhones, iPad, tablets, and Android smartphones.
Price
This spy phone app has the following subscription plans:
- 1 month: $44.99
- 3 months: $24.99 per month
- 12 months: $9.99 per month
Pros
- Intuitive interface
- Broad functionality
- Tracks even deleted messages
Cons
- No PC monitoring option
uMobix – The Best iPhone App to Spy on Text Messages
uMobix is among the best SMS spy apps that allow you to track texts across multiple applications. With this application, you can monitor all messages the target person receives or sends via Hangouts, WeChat, Zoom, Line, and others.
Compatibility
uMobix is compatible with all Android OS 4+ devices, including smartphones and tablets. It works on all iOS devices as well.
Price
This SMS spy app has the following subscription plans.
- Monthly – $49.99 per month
- Quarterly – $27.99 per month
- Yearly – $11.66 per month
Pros
- Simple dashboard
- Reasonable price
- Hassle-free installation
- Strong features for Android tracking
Cons
- Limited iOS features
- No remote installation
uMobix is featured among the best Android apps to spy on text messages. However, its battery consumption might be noticeable in some devices.
iKeyMonitor
iKeyMonitor is one of the best free apps to spy on text messages. You can use it to spy on text messages on a Mac device or a Windows phone. It has a neat dashboard and quickly detects messages the target person sends or receives.
Compatibility
iKeyMonitor is compatible with iPhone and Android devices. It also works with Mac 10.7+ and Windows 7 to 10 devices, allowing users to spy on text messages free of charge.
Price
This app has the following price plans:
- Family plan: $16.66 per month
- Business plan: $9.99 per month per device
Pros
- Sophisticated device monitoring features
- Free trial with basic features
- Supports Android and iOS devices
Cons
- Limited features for non-jailbroken or non-rooted version
- Set up requires a technical background
How to Spy on Text Messages Using SpyBubble App
SpyBubble is undoubtedly one of the best SMS spy apps available today. Follow these steps to use this iPhone app to spy on text messages.
Using SpyBubble to Spy on Text Messages Without iCloud
- Visit the SpyBubble’s official website and choose your subscription package.
- Pay for the service and receive installation guidelines in your email.
- Follow the instructions to download and install the apk file on the target smartphone.
Using SpyBubble to Track Text Messages with iCloud
- For iCloud users, you need the target device’s iCloud credentials.
Once you’ve installed or completed the setup, log into your SpyBubble control panel to use the app to spy on the target device’s text messages.
Conclusion
There are numerous apps to spy on text messages. However, different spy apps to view text messages have varying features, price plans, and capabilities. This article has listed some of the best apps used to spy on text messages. Nevertheless, your choice should depend on your budget and the data you want to get from the target device.
