Do you know you can use apps to spy on text messages and see what your target person is up to or have evidence to launch your case? SMS spy apps enable users to secretly spy on text messages and see what is happening on the other end. Using these apps to track text messages can help a parent ensure the safety of their kids. Employers and spouses can benefit from these apps too.

How Do SMS Spy Apps Work?

An SMS spy app works by remotely accessing data from the target phone and displaying it on your cell phone, tablet, or computer. Once installed on the target device, SMS spy apps covertly gather data from it and then relay this information to the person who installed it. The best options are apps that use neat dashboards to display data in an easy-to-read format, making it simple to monitor someone’s activities.

For instance, you get details of the text messages, including the name of the sender and recipient, the time and date the message was sent or received, and the actual content of the message. Also, the SMS spy app can provide other target devices’ details, such as GPS location, call logs, web browsing history, photos, videos, and more.

Top 5 Apps to Spy on Text Messages

There’s no shortage of apps you can use to spy on others’ phone text messages. And you can even use apps to spy on text messages that don’t require access to the phone. Here are the best 5 SMS spy apps to consider when you want to monitor your child’s conversations.

SpyBubble – The First SMS Spy App

SpyBubble was one of the first text message spying apps on the market. It is a reliable and user-friendly app that offers a wide range of features at a reasonable price.

Compatibility

SpyBubble is compatible with Android 4+ devices and iOS 8+ phones.

Price

Monthly plan: $49.99 per month

3-Month plan: $27.99 per month

Annual plan: $11.66 per month

Pros

It enables you to monitor all text messages even if the target person deletes them.

It tracks multimedia messages.

It tracks social media messages, including Snapchat and WhatsApp.

It tracks the sender’s phone number and timestamps.

Cons

It requires iCloud credentials for iOS devices

mSpy – SMS Spy App for Android

mSpy is also an effective SMS spy app that allows you access to text messages remotely. If you need a tracking app for parental control that enables you to spy on others‘ phone text messages without them knowing. Thus, you can use this application to ensure your kids’ safety, so they won’t know you’re monitoring them.

Compatibility

This spy app is compatible with Android 4+ and iOS 7-8.4, 9.0- 9.1

Price

mSpy has three pricing plans as follows.

One month: $48.99 per month

Three months: $27.99 per month

12 months: $11.66 per month

Pros

It enables you to track text messages without the target person knowing

It’s easy to use

It does not require jailbreaking or rooting

Reliable customer support

It’s a feature-packed spy app

Cons

It’s pretty expensive for some users

No real-time updates

XNSPY

XNSPY is another SMS spy app that allows you to intercept another person’s text messages. It enables you to read the target person’s SMSs and social media chats. Also, you can view deleted conversations.

Compatibility

XNSPY is compatible with most Android and iOS devices. It’s among the best apps to view text messages on iPhones, iPad, tablets, and Android smartphones.

Price

This spy phone app has the following subscription plans:

1 month: $44.99

3 months: $24.99 per month

12 months: $9.99 per month

Pros

Intuitive interface

Broad functionality

Tracks even deleted messages

Cons

No PC monitoring option

uMobix – The Best iPhone App to Spy on Text Messages

uMobix is among the best SMS spy apps that allow you to track texts across multiple applications. With this application, you can monitor all messages the target person receives or sends via Hangouts, WeChat, Zoom, Line, and others.

Compatibility

uMobix is compatible with all Android OS 4+ devices, including smartphones and tablets. It works on all iOS devices as well.

Price

This SMS spy app has the following subscription plans.

Monthly – $49.99 per month

Quarterly – $27.99 per month

Yearly – $11.66 per month

Pros

Simple dashboard

Reasonable price

Hassle-free installation

Strong features for Android tracking

Cons

Limited iOS features

No remote installation

uMobix is featured among the best Android apps to spy on text messages. However, its battery consumption might be noticeable in some devices.

iKeyMonitor

iKeyMonitor is one of the best free apps to spy on text messages. You can use it to spy on text messages on a Mac device or a Windows phone. It has a neat dashboard and quickly detects messages the target person sends or receives.

Compatibility

iKeyMonitor is compatible with iPhone and Android devices. It also works with Mac 10.7+ and Windows 7 to 10 devices, allowing users to spy on text messages free of charge.

Price

This app has the following price plans:

Family plan: $16.66 per month

Business plan: $9.99 per month per device

Pros

Sophisticated device monitoring features

Free trial with basic features

Supports Android and iOS devices

Cons

Limited features for non-jailbroken or non-rooted version

Set up requires a technical background

How to Spy on Text Messages Using SpyBubble App

SpyBubble is undoubtedly one of the best SMS spy apps available today. Follow these steps to use this iPhone app to spy on text messages.

Using SpyBubble to Spy on Text Messages Without iCloud

Visit the SpyBubble’s official website and choose your subscription package.

Pay for the service and receive installation guidelines in your email.

Follow the instructions to download and install the apk file on the target smartphone.

Using SpyBubble to Track Text Messages with iCloud

For iCloud users, you need the target device’s iCloud credentials.

Once you’ve installed or completed the setup, log into your SpyBubble control panel to use the app to spy on the target device’s text messages.

Conclusion

There are numerous apps to spy on text messages. However, different spy apps to view text messages have varying features, price plans, and capabilities. This article has listed some of the best apps used to spy on text messages. Nevertheless, your choice should depend on your budget and the data you want to get from the target device.