Drain cleaning is an important part of keeping your drains clear and flowing without any problems.

Let’s look at some of the best drain cleaning methods.

Hydro jetting is one of the most effective methods for cleaning slow-moving drains and clogged sewage lines.

This method uses highly pressurized water to break apart and remove blockages from interior pipe walls.

A plumber feeds a pressurized water hose down your pipes and then releases high-velocity streams of water that blast the interior walls of your pipes.

As the water passes through the pipes, it breaks up grease, sludge, scale, debris, and even tree roots that could be creating the blockage.

Benefits of hydro jetting

It’s extremely effective because it uses powerful streams of water to fully clear your pipes

It is compatible with almost any drain configuration

It works in all sizes and types of pipes

It delivers long-lasting results, as it nips drain blockages in the bud

It’s a quick and effective solution

Although it uses a lot of water, it’s more environmentally friendly compared to other methods

Baking soda and vinegar

A combination of baking soda and vinegar works effectively to clear clogs. When baking soda and vinegar are mixed together, they create a chemical reaction that can loosen up clogs in drains.

Follow these steps.

Step 1: Start by flushing out drain with hot water.

Step 2: Pour ½ cup baking soda then follow up with ½ cup white vinegar.

Step 3: Let the mixture sit for ten minutes, then flush drain with hot water.

Snake drain cleaning

You can also use a drain snake to dislodge clogs in plumbing pipes.

Here are the steps to follow when using a drain snake.

Step 1: Insert the drain snake into the clogged drain.

Step 2: Turn the handle of the drain snake in a clockwise direction as you push it into the drain.

Step 3: When you encounter the blockage, rotate the handle to move the head of the drain snake back-and forth while continuing to push.

The rotating action may break up the clog or entangle it. You can then pull out the drain snake and flush the drain with hot water.

Avoid Chemical Drain Cleaners

While chemical drain cleaners are touted as a fast and convenient solution for clogged drains, they can be dangerous for your drains.

Chemical drain cleaners generate heat to cut through clogs. While they may dissolve the clogs blocking your drains, the chemical reactions can dissolve the lining of your pipes.

When it comes to stubborn clogs, chemical drain cleaners

They don’t work on every clog

They can damage your septic system

They are highly toxic

They are bad for the environment

They can cause serious chemical burns if they come into contact with your skin or eyes

