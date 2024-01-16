If you are flying into or out of France via Charles de Gaulle, you might not be sure what your plans should be with regard to getting a bite to eat while you are waiting to get picked up or while you are waiting to get on your flight. Thankfully, there are lots of great food options both near the airport and inside the airport for you to take advantage of.

You will not go hungry in or around this airport while waiting to get on a plane. This list of great restaurants will make it simple for you to find the right meal option for you before you start your journey back home.

Always make sure that you have your bags in secure storage near Charles de Gaulle airport so that you don’t run into any issues with lost bags before you get checked in for your flight. Being sure that your bags are not going to be in the way can offer you lots of peace of mind while you grab a quick bite.

Best Places to Get a Quick Bite to Eat Near Charles de Gaulle

1. Eat Inside the Airport

There are a lot of really great restaurant choices inside the airport itself that you can enjoy while you are waiting to board your flight. Café Eiffel and Brioche Doree are good options in terminal one for coffee, pastries, and quick salads and sandwiches.

In terminal 2A, you can enjoy a more formal sit-down meal if you have a bit of spare time at a Caviar House & Prunier Seafood Bar, and there is another Café Eiffel for grab-and-go items. There is sushi at Yo! Sushi is in Hall K inside Terminal 2E, and there is Bellota-Bellota in Terminal 2F. Pretty much any place that you are headed for your flight inside Charles de Gaulle will have a really delicious grab-and-go or quick dining option for you to enjoy.

2. Pizza CinqJ

This is a great place to head near the airport for quick pizza and pasta. You will love the wide array of menu options and the fast service at this food stop. You can also get your food to go if you don’t even have time to sit down and eat really fast before heading to or from the airport. You will love this option if you have flown in at an odd time of day and just want to have a good meal before you head out to your hotel.

Many people say that this pizza place is ideal for visiting if you get trapped at the airport overnight for some reason since it is closed and has late hours. You can pop over to get a meal and then go back to waiting for your flight easily if need be.

3. 3. La Brasserie du Terroir

This is a really charming French fusion restaurant that is delicious and in good proximity to the airport. You can head here for a quick sit down, and the staff can help you get your food quickly if you need to run to your flight.

This stop is not open all night, but they do stay open until 9:30 pm during the week. They don’t have weekend hours which is unfortunate, but if you are flying during the week, you will find that you can count on this stop starting at noon each day.

4. Moonsushi

This is a great sushi stop that also has other food options available for those who don’t love raw fish. You can get your food to go, or you can sit down for a quick meal with friendly service. The prices here are great, and the portions are large as well. Many people rave about the hot rice plate, which is a filling meal all by itself.

Moonsushi is one of the nicest options for a quick and easy meal near the airport, and you will love that there are so many different kinds of menu options on offer here.

5. Culinaire Bazaar

Many people call this their go-to option for overnight flights or flight times that make eating in the terminal at the airport a struggle. You can get all kinds of French cuisine classics here, along with excellent service and fair prices. The steaks here are always amazing, but there are seafood dishes and salads to enjoy as well as an entire list of tasty appetizers that could double as your meal for the day.

Enjoy wine and a full bar menu, as well as the usual soft drinks to keep yourself hydrated. This is an ideal choice to take some pressure off of your return trip or to help you recover a little from your jet lag before heading into the city to find your hotel.

Eating Near Charles de Gaulle is Really Straightforward

If you are heading to your flight and are worried about getting a meal before you board, you have lots of great dining options near Charles de Gaulle. You can enjoy a delightful meal at any of the restaurants on this list that are outside the airport, but there are also lots of great meal options inside the airport to grab a quick meal.

The usual fast food choices are located in and around the airport as well, but you can enjoy a much better meal at the locations on our list without losing any time or missing your flight. Besides, you didn’t travel all the way to Paris to eat at McDonald’s or Burger King, right?