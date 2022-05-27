No matter what age you are, maintaining regular oral hygiene is critical to your overall oral and gut health as well as your self-image. The toothpaste you use is crucial, and it should be able to protect you from cavities, heal and strengthen your enamel, and give you a beautiful smile.

Importance of using the right toothpaste

Brushing your teeth twice a day with toothpaste is an essential element of maintaining good oral hygiene. Toothpaste whitens your teeth by eliminating plaque, tartar, and food particles from the gum line and between your teeth. Eliminating food particles from your mouth also aids in the prevention of bad breath.

Tips for choosing the right toothpaste

There is toothpaste on the market that can repair and protect your teeth’ enamel while also strengthening them. Bear in mind that toothpaste could be one of the explanations you have difficulties at the gum line with the enamel and gum recession. So, here are some pointers to help you make smarter toothpaste choices.

Fluoride

The most significant active component in cavity prevention is fluoride. We can usually tell if toothpaste includes fluoride by looking at the list of ingredients. It helps to preserve your teeth from demineralization, which occurs when acid from foods is released. Extra fluoride has a positive impact on the development of dental enamel.

Abrasive Agents

At least half of a normal toothpaste contains abrasives. Plaque is removed from the teeth with the help of these insoluble particles. Plaque and calculus removal helps to prevent cavities and periodontal disease. It is strongly advised to use toothpaste with a Relative Dental Abrasivity of less than 70. Highly abrasive toothpaste can damage tooth enamel and cause tooth sensitivity.

Ingredients

Everyone’s needs are different, so double-check the ingredients to ensure it performs what you want them to. Some toothpaste are designed to whiten teeth, while others are designed to relieve sensitivity. Calcium carbonate cleans and polishes teeth, and potassium nitrate is the most commonly used desensitizing agent in toothpaste. Another element that can assist to establish a barrier over the teeth, shielding them from triggers that can cause sensitivity is stannous fluoride. Tartar accumulation is also prevented by ingredients like zinc (also known as lactate citrate) and sodium hexameta-phosphate.

Always Choose an Approved Toothpaste

Always choose a toothpaste that has received official permission to avoid utilizing possibly dangerous goods. These kinds of toothpaste can be approved by the Oral Health Foundation, British Dental Association, or American Dental Association.

When the dangerous ingredient diethylene glycol (DEG), which is also used in antifreeze, was detected in Made in China toothpaste, it was recalled. It is strongly recommended to examine imported toothpaste before purchasing them.

What should you look out for in the best toothpaste?

The sort of toothpaste you choose is a matter of personal preference, pricing, and flavor preference, as long as it contains fluoride. When shopping for toothpaste, the most important factor to consider is fluoride content. Fluoride is a mineral that helps to prevent tooth decay, which is why it’s a key ingredient in toothpaste.

What kinds of toothpaste are better to avoid?

Fluoride-free toothpaste should be avoided. This puts you at a higher risk of dental cavities, regardless of how well you brush. You should also avoid using charcoal-based products on your teeth since they are abrasive and can harm the enamel layer of your teeth, resulting in increased long-term sensitivity.

Why try toothpaste with essential oils?

Most big-brand toothpaste contains parabens, detergents, sulfates, sweeteners, dyes, triclosan, and artificial flavors. Natural toothpaste with essential oils typically don’t. These ingredients can cause irritation in the oral tissues, increase sensitivity, and heighten the risk of canker sores.

Dentalcidin UK

Dentalcidin Toothpaste is developed to effectively remove pathogenic biofilm and promote a healthy and balanced oral microbiome. The primary active ingredient in Dentalcidin is Biocidin which contains a cocktail of botanicals with antibacterial properties to prevent bad breath, and cavities, and support oral health.

Ecodenta Toothpaste

This toothpaste not only remineralizes and strengthens enamel, but it also provides an anti-cavity effect and gives you extra fresh breath. It is multifunctional with horsetail, birch, yarrow, rosemary, sage, and nettle. The papaya extract acts as organic whitening and chamomile and clove for sensitivity relief.

Georganics Natural Toothpaste

This toothpaste contains English peppermint, eucalyptus, orange, spearmint, and tea tree that is sourced from the cold press or steam distillation of fruit and leaves. Vitamin E is added from non-GMO wheat germ and soybean making this a healthy alternative to standard brands.

Kingfisher Natural Toothpaste

Kingfisher is a natural toothpaste. It contains no artificial colorings, flavorings, sweeteners, or preservatives and instead uses natural ingredients like fennel oil, strawberries, and peppermint with a mild abrasive.

Green People Toothpaste

This toothpaste has excellent cleaning properties and supports gum health. It contains 87% certified organic ingredients including organic peppermint and myrrh.