Lactation cookies, also known as “mother’s cookies” or “nursing cookies”, are a type of cookie specifically designed to help nursing mothers increase their milk production. These special treats have gained immense popularity among breastfeeding mothers in recent years and are made from natural ingredients such as oats and flaxseed that contain galactagogues – substances believed to stimulate lactation.

The concept of lactation cookies has evolved to include various ingredients that are believed to enhance milk production. Apart from the primary ingredients of oats, brewers yeast, and flaxseed meal, many recipes also include dried fruits such as dates or raisins for added flavour and nutrition. Nuts and nut butter are also common mix-ins for added protein and healthy fats. Some lactation cookie recipes may also call for herbs like fennel seed or aniseed, which add sweetness and boost the efficacy of the galactagogues in the recipe even more.

The combination of these ingredients is believed to stimulate the body’s mammary glands and help nursing moms increase their milk supply naturally. Studies have shown that certain compounds found in lactation cookie ingredients do indeed have a positive effect. In addition to the benefits to new moms, there are many other benefits of eating lactation cookies by Marian’s Lactation Boost in Singapore that make them a great choice for anyone looking for an easy-to-make snack.

One of the main benefits of eating lactation cookies is their ability to boost energy levels. Eating lactation cookies can give nursing mothers an energy boost thanks to the combination of oats, brewer’s yeast, and flaxseed meal, which provide slow-release energy throughout the day. This helps prevent fatigue and exhaustion during long days spent caring for a newborn baby.

Another benefit of eating lactation cookies is their ability to reduce stress levels in breastfeeding moms. The combination of ingredients found in most recipes helps promote relaxation and calmness due to its calming effects on hormones such as oxytocin and prolactin, which play an important role in breast milk production. Eating these types of snacks can also help reduce anxiety, which is common among new mothers adjusting to life with a newborn baby.

When it comes to purchasing lactation cookies in Singapore, there are several options available. One of the most popular places to purchase lactation cookies in Singapore is Mummy Made It!, an online store specializing in breastfeeding supplies. They offer a range of delicious lactation cookie flavours, such as oatmeal raisin, double chocolate chip, and peanut butter. All their products are made with natural ingredients and free from any preservatives or artificial flavourings.

Another great option is The Milk Bakery, which offers freshly baked lactation cookies made with organic ingredients like oats, flaxseed meals, and brewer’s yeast to help boost milk production. They also stock other snacks for breastfeeding moms such as granola bars and muffins – perfect for those times when you need a quick pick-me-up!

For those who prefer a more convenient option, pre-packaged lactation cookies can be purchased from several stores around Singapore. Popular pharmacies like Guardian and Watsons stock brands like MamaMio’s Lactation Cookies, while supermarkets such as Cold Storage carry products from brands like Mamma’s Milk.

Making homemade lactation cookies in Singapore is not only easy and cost-effective, but it also allows you to customize the ingredients according to your tastes or dietary needs. There are many recipes available online that call for different combinations of ingredients. For example, Oats & Coconut Lactation Cookies call for oats, coconut oil, almond flour, honey, vanilla extract, and ground flaxseed meal. These ingredients are packed with healthy fats that help promote breast milk production.