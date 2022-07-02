Boxing gloves are one of the most important gears for people, who want to participate in combat sports and martial arts such as kickboxing, boxing, Muay Thai, etc. People can’t train or participate in boxing competitions without boxing gloves. However, as they are important, people need to take proper care of them so that they can prove effective.

As a martial artist, it’s your responsibility to take care of the boxing gloves. Apart from boosting your performance, a well-maintained and cleaned boxing glove will also ensure your well-being as a boxer. When you clean and take proper care of the boxing gloves, you will stay healthier while also fighting better. Not to mention, the gloves won’t start smelling bad. Here are some great ways to take proper care of your boxing gloves.

Wear Hand warps

Hand wraps are one of the most important boxing gears that will protect the connective tissues, nerves, and small bones in your hand as well as your wrists from any type of severe damage. However, another great benefit of hand wraps is that they can protect the inside of the boxing gloves in different ways. When you wear hand wraps under the boxing gloves, they will soak all the sweat from your hands that can build during competition or training. Sweat will undoubtedly decrease the functionality of your gloves and make them too soggy. If you want high-quality boxing gloves, make sure you contact Revgear boxing.

Remove Your Boxing Gloves and Dry Properly

This is one of the most important and effective boxing gloves care and maintenance tips you need to keep in mind. After returning home from training or competition, make sure you always take out the boxing gloves from the bag and let them sit in normal climate conditions. But don’t place them directly under any heat sources. When you provide breathing room to your boxing gloves, you will be able to prevent the growth of bacteria that can happen if the boxing gloves are sweaty and left in dark damped condition for too long. You can use heat sources such as dryers that will prevent the boxing gloves from cracking and other types of internal damage.

If you think that leaving the boxing gloves in dry weather conditions for a while is not sufficient, you need to use baking soda, odor absorbers, or cedar chips can stuff them inside the boxing gloves. They will help you keep the boxing gloves fresher and dryer. As per The Kitchn, baking soda is a great cleaner.

Store

You need to be careful while storing the boxing gloves. This is because most people make some common mistakes while storing boxing gloves. The methods you follow to store the boxing gloves will determine their longevity as well as functionality. Once you clean, fix, and dry the boxing gloves properly, your next job is to store them in such a way that moisture and other outdoor elements cannot cause harm to them. If you have a high-quality gear bag, you can store the boxing gloves inside it. You can also put a pair of dry sheets inside the gloves. They won’t prevent bacteria buildup but remove any odor.

Conclusion

This is how you can clean and take proper care of your boxing gloves. Make sure you visit our website if you want the best boxing gloves.