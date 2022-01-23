Car owners can now use custom-printed car decals or stickers to customize the exteriors of their vehicles without overspending. Unlike paint jobs, decals and stickers are very cheap. They make cars look super-cool. Plus, the latest car stickers in the market are non-adhesive. They’re easy to apply and don’t leave dirty residues upon removal.

The best car sticker and decal sellers also offer users total customization control. Car owners can use online designer tools to custom-design their stickers before ordering them. They can even upload pre-designed artwork and have it printed on their car decals. All these freedoms and customization options make car decals and stickers must-have items in 2022.

But, with more options on the table, car owners have to make more decisions. How can they buy the “perfect” decals for their vehicles? Here’s the complete guide to buying customizable car decals and stickers in 2022 –

Select the Right Printing Method

Make sure your car sticker seller uses digital printing tools to customize your decals. Digitally-printed decals are easier to produce. They last for several years and perform incredibly well outdoors. The global digital textile printing market is growing at an annual rate of 25% because digital printing is extremely effective.

Make sure that your seller uses advanced digital printing methods to produce your custom decals and stickers.

Adhesive or Non-Adhesive?

Car owners typically have four types of decals or stickers to choose from –

Car decals with permanent adhesives

Decals with removable adhesives

Decals with ultra-removable adhesives

Static cling decals and stickers

Try avoiding the first two. You don’t want to risk residues being left on your precious car’s surface. Instead, opt for stickers with ultra-removable adhesives as they’re the easiest to peel off. Static cling decals and stickers are also very user-friendly. But, rain or air pollution may cause these decals to peel off prematurely.

Sticker Materials

In 2022, you’ll see many car decals and stickers in the market made of synthetic materials. Some of the most commonly used synthetic materials for car sticker manufacturing include –

Vinyl

Polyethylene

Polycarbonate

Polyester

All these plastic-based materials are durable and easy to customize. However, vinyl decals are famous for their weather resistance. So, car decals made of high-quality vinyl should be your first pick.

Size and Shape

Make sure that the car decals you order fit properly on your car’s surface. Before buying them, assess their dimensions to ensure they fit exactly where you want to place them. Also, review the shapes of the decals to ensure they fully cover the regions you want to be covered.

Weather Resistance

Learn exactly how durable your stickers are before buying them. Your car’s exterior will experience a lot of damage in transit. Get decals that will withstand harsh weather elements like heat from the sun or rain for several decades.

Use this guide to custom-create and buy decals that will protect your car from the elements for several decades. These stickers are the perfect “temporary” advertising tools. Use them to advertise your brand or your ideas in 2022!