If we want to sum the whole article in one word, it would be “yes.” You can write in multiple genres if you want. Contrarily, the idea is to keep things as simple and specific as they should.

To elaborate things more and go beyond just “yes!”, you need to comprehend things deeply. So let’s start with the word “genre” itself.

A genre is a particular category of artistic expression. Moreover, the genre is a category that encompasses music, dancing, literature, films, and all other forms of artistic expression.

If we talk about writing a book, people often suggest that if you want to write novels, acquire a dedicated following, and achieve protracted accomplishment as an author, you must stick to one genre. In addition, if you want to master yourself in one genre, here is a list of popular book genres in 2022 for you.

Fantasy,

Romance,

Horror,

Science-Fiction,

Mystery,

Fiction,

Erotica, etc.

However, there are several examples of good authors who have written in various genres and whose works have become bestsellers. For instance, you must have heard common names like JK Rowlings, Jenifer Egan, Emma Donoghue, Stephen King, etc. All these authors are famous for their specificity in writing.

Find Your Passion

When it comes to horror movies, Stephen King lives up to his reputation and runs rampant. But, of course, if you’re a Potterhead, you’re already familiar with the fantastical world of Hogwarts and the stories that go along with it.

You’d be surprised at some of the things you don’t know. These well-known writers, plus a bunch of others, have published work outside their usual fields of expertise. Their other works are less well-known. Consequently, you don’t know anything about them.

These instances show that if you stick to a certain genre, you’ll have a better chance of succeeding. So here, the question transforms from “Can I write in multiple genres?” to “Should I write in multiple genres?”

If you want to know the answer, here we go.

Should I Write In Multiple Genres?

The answer is “no” if you want it all in one word. Multiple pieces of the study reveal authors themselves do not recommend a variety of genres. The more particular you are, the easier it will be for you to concentrate.

The goal is to prioritize quality above quantity. Then, when you identify what works best for you and stick to it, you can generate wide and deep art.

When it comes to writing for a particular, well-defined readership or using other channels to find, communicate with, and captivate the market, you’re not the only one who thinks this way. Everyone wants his work to be above all.

While some writers believe that the sales process must be an intrusive, commercial and nasty process that dehumanizes their writing of its substance and makes it a “product,” this is not the case.

On the flip side, the branding does count, but part of the reason your book doesn’t get that much audience is that you lack focus if you write in multiple genres.

If you aspire to be a profitable author in the long term, you will need to choose a genre, write effectively within that genre, and continue writing within that genre consistently. This way, you can build a dedicated fan base and sell many copies.

How Can I Find Which Genre Is Best For Me?

This question is the question that is worth spending your time over. But, first, clear your mind about multiple genres and start researching yourself.

As a writer, it is essential to read. You create your story’s setting, characters, and plot based on the novels you like. As a result, when you arrange your books and make a list of what you want to read, you unintentionally choose your genre.

Just for a moment, try to remember the last book you read. Then, consider the books on your shelves and ask yourself what things you like reading the most. You may also look at it from the other perspective and read what you want to write. For instance, if you like to read romance, read romance. Be as detailed as possible in your reading if you intend to write about the romance genre and vice versa.

Besides, writing under a disguise or pseudonym is an option if you plan to produce works in many genres. It is because the readers associate your name with your book. In addition, the different name makes it easier for your audience to pick out the books they wish to read without getting to know that you write them. Also, you can reveal this secret afterward.

Wrap Up!

It’s good business sense to stay inside the confines of your genre. However, most writers find decreased sales when they publish beyond their best-known specialization since they don’t carry their fanbase with them when they switch genres.